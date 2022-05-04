×

World / Europe

London Metal Exchange shuts out Russian lead in line with EU sanctions

04 May 2022 - 19:55 Zandi Shabalala
The London Metal Exchange. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
London — The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it had stopped allowing Russian-produced lead into its warehouses after EU sanctions on the country’s products, effectively shutting Russian lead out of the world’s biggest metals market.

Russia is not a major producer of lead, but the decision could add to market jitters about a potential ban on its aluminium and nickel, where its supplies are far more important.

Benchmark prices for lead on the LME rose more than 2% to about $2,300 a tonne after the news.

“This notice announces the suspension of warranting of Russian produced lead in any LME approved warehouse with immediate effect,” the LME said in a statement.

The suspension means Russian lead cannot be delivered against LME contracts, effectively meaning it can’t be traded on the market.

There are currently no lead inventories of Russian origin in its approved warehouses, the exchange said. Fregat was the only Russian LME brand.

The LME said it was responding to an April measure by the EU to restrict certain products from Russia, including “unwrought lead”, after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

There would be minimal affect on Western operations as most of Russia’s lead exports, which are sourced solely from recycled batteries, are destined for China and Kazakhstan, said Wood Mackenzie analyst Farid Ahmed.

Russia produces about 150,000 tonnes a year of secondary lead, CRU Group analyst Neil Hawkes said.

In response to sanctions on Russia by the UK, the LME last month suspended deliveries of some Russian produced metals into its approved warehouses in Britain.

The stakes are higher if Western countries widen restrictions to include a ban on Russian metals including aluminium, nickel and copper from major producers Rusal and Norilsk Nickel.

Russia supplies about 10% of the world’s nickel, 6% of its aluminium and about 3.5% of its copper.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, said it would not go beyond what Western sanctions against Russia dictate.

Lead-acid batteries account the majority of the metal’s demand, which is pegged at 12-million tonnes a year.

Reuters 

EU plans to cut all supplies of oil from Russia

Trade bloc steps up pressure on the Kremlin, including sanctions targeting Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender
World
6 hours ago

Mario Draghi calls for EU overhaul to confront soaring energy prices

Italy’s leader says national budgets alone cannot finance Russian sanctions without risking domestic upheaval
World
1 day ago

Nigeria turns to Canada for potash after sanctions on Russian supply

Nigeria imported about 200,000 tonnes of potash in 2021, one of three key ingredients for fertiliser blending
Companies
1 day ago

West too slow to act against Russia, Boris Johnson tells Ukraine

British leader says Ukraine’s allies ‘cannot make the same mistake’ as they did over the 2014 Crimea invasion
World
1 day ago
