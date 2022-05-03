×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Mario Draghi calls for EU overhaul to confront soaring energy prices

Italy’s leader says national budgets alone cannot finance Russian sanctions without risking domestic upheaval

03 May 2022 - 18:08 Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Picture: REMO CASILLI/REUTERS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Picture: REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on the EU on Tuesday to tackle surging energy costs, saying it should adapt schemes deployed to handle the Covid-19 epidemic to the impact of the Ukraine conflict.

In an address to the European parliament in Strasbourg, Draghi said national budgets alone could not finance the spending necessary to uphold sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine without risking domestic upheaval.

“We need strong and immediate decisions,” Draghi told the Strasbourg assembly, saying energy would be at the heart of the next European leaders’ meeting.

On Monday, Italy unveiled a new stimulus plan worth €14bn, on top of more than€15bn already budgeted since January, to soften the blow of rising energy prices to its economy.

Draghi said the EU should extend the scope of its SURE unemployment scheme to help member countries shield their economies from soaring energy prices. He referred to the EU’s Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency scheme.

“I am referring to measures to reduce bills, but also to temporary support for lower wages, for example through tax relief,” the former European Central Bank chief said.

He added that for long-term investments in areas such as defence, energy, food and industrial security, the model should be the Next Generation EU, the grant and loans package put in place to foster the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Draghi — who also proposed a conference to optimise defence investment in Europe — said EU institutions are no longer equipped to face current crises ranging from energy to security, and need overhauling.

“If this means starting a process that will lead to the revision of the (EU) treaties, let us embrace it with courage and confidence.”

Draghi reiterated that Italy would back any energy-related sanctions against Russia, despite its heavy reliance on Russian gas imports, and would take “all necessary” decisions to defend national and European energy security.

“European integration is the best ally we have to face the challenges of history,” he said.

Reuters 

Oil rises as EU moves to ban Russian imports

Crude prices move up after Germany says it will back embargo
Markets
12 hours ago

Russia renews attack on steel works in Mariupol

Fighting may prevent more evacuations with about 100,000 civilians still in the rest of the beleaguered city
World
2 hours ago

Russia’s roubles-for-gas plan leaves Europe confused

Finland says EU-level guidelines are needed so countries do not arrive at different interpretations of the Russian payment mechanism
World
5 days ago

Europe in disarray over Russian gas payment demands

Companies seek workarounds to keep supplies flowing to bloc as splits emerge between governments and Poland’s gas supply cut off
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US court’s expected abortion shock gets ...
World / Americas
2.
Germany and India pledge co-operation as Modi ...
World / Europe
3.
AU under pressure from Europe to express support ...
World / Africa
4.
US puts $3bn into battery manufacturing drive
World / Americas
5.
Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

KHAYA SITHOLE: Russian gas poses a moral and existential dilemma for Germany

Opinion / Columnists

HORACIA NAIDOO-MCCARTHY: The price of Putin’s invasion

Opinion / On My Mind

German producer prices surge to highest level since 1949

World / Europe

JAVIER BLAS: Second wave of the oil shock is building

Opinion

Italy can get by without Russian gas, says Mario Draghi

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.