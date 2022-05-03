Civilians bear brunt of fuel shortages in Ukraine

Kyiv — Olha Boholey still had at least an hour to wait more than two hours after she pulled into the line of vehicles crawling into the only service station selling petrol in the devastated Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

If she reached a pump before it went dry, she only could buy 10l of fuel.

“The lack of petrol is really limiting what we can do,” said the 37-year-old lawyer, whose parents sat in the back of her SUV as she waited on Monday. “I don’t know what else I can do.”

Boholey and millions of other Ukrainian civilians are likely to face several weeks — possibly longer — of fuel disruptions due to Moscow’s attacks on energy infrastructure, transportation bottlenecks and a supply cut-off by Russia and Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to take steps by mid-May to end the shortages that have closed nearly half of about 7,000 fuel stations and created long lines at those with limited supplies.

Adding to the fuel crunch around Kyiv is an increase in demand due to large numbers of civilians returning to the region after fleeing the failed Russian onslaught on the capital, said Dmytro Mysko, who manages three BRSM Oil service stations.

“Because of the people coming back, demand has risen several times,” said Mysko. One of his stations was serving about double its normal daily volume of about 400 cars before running out of petrol last weekend, he said.

Serhiy Kuyun of A95 Consulting, a research firm specialising in the energy sector, said solving the problem is just a question of time. “I think we need May to do it and I hope that by June we will have a more or less stable supply.”

“I’m not concerned at all about the army. We have extensive reserves prepared for them,” he said, adding there were also reserves for municipal services. “The main discomfort will fall on the private consumer.”