×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Tensions heat up over melting Bolivian glacier

Tourists are flocking to the site, while scientists are warning increased activity will accelerate its decline

21 April 2022 - 11:52 Monica Machicao
Meltwater pools at the Charquini glacier outside El Alto, Bolivia. Picture: REUTERS/CLAUDIA MORALES
Meltwater pools at the Charquini glacier outside El Alto, Bolivia. Picture: REUTERS/CLAUDIA MORALES

La Paz — In the Andean mountains of Bolivia’s high western plains where snow lies powdered over dark rocks that rise into a hard grey sky, scientists and climbers are fighting for the future of a dying glacier that has become a controversial lure for tourists.

The Charquini glacier, about 20km from the highland administrative capital La Paz, sits in the Cordillera Real, a mountain range that divides the Amazon lowlands from the high Andean plateau.

It has been retreating fast, losing about 1.5m in thickness each year, according to the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA) and the French Research Institute for Development, reflecting wider issues facing glaciers throughout the Andes.

In recent years it has also started to attract tourists, with local governments charging visitors a fee. Some have snowboarded down the glacier, worrying scientists who say increased activity will accelerate the glacier’s decline.

“What we have here is a very sensitive, unbalanced glacier that is practically doomed to disappear,” said Edson Ramirez, a doctor in glaciology at UMSA, who said responsible tourism is required to preserve it.

“This is a glacier that is now changing as it goes through a melting process. It’s also a product of global changes such as increases in temperature and changes in terms of the amount of solid precipitation in the form of snow.”

Glaciers in the Cordillera Real began to lose mass at the end of the small ice age in the 17th century, but this process has accelerated with global warming, scientists say. Charquini has already lost three-quarters of its original mass.

Some, however, argue that the mountains and glaciers belong to all Bolivians and must be enjoyed and explored.

“Regarding global warming, what is happening is bringing us down, but as long as we have our mountains I would like people to come here,” said Ivette Gonzales, an indigenous “cholita” and famed climber as she walked near the glacier.

“Let's take advantage of our mountains.”

Gonzales was wearing a helmet over her braided hair and a colourful wide skirt that cholitas are known for.

UMSA analysis of satellite data shows how the glaciers have receded in recent decades. Snowfall has declined, hindering the glaciers building up mass as well as seeing water reservoirs decline that feed major highland cities like El Alto.

Bernardo Guarachi, 69, has been climbing the mountains since he was 18 years old. He said that when he was younger Charquini reached several kilometres below where it does now. As it has receded it has left a lagoon where once there was only ice.

“Look how much it has receded. It is amazing and it’s not only Charquini, but all the mountains are in the same condition,” Guarachi said. “I don’t like seeing the mountain this way, look how half of it has already disappeared.” 

Reuters

Developing nations are ‘blind spots’ in UN climate report

Authors and independent researchers say UN climate report doesn't provide enough insight into threats in poorer parts of the world
World
8 months ago

Climate lawsuits gain traction as Guyanese fight for healthy environment

Constitutional claim against oil major ExxonMobil follows huge climate wins in courts elsewhere
World
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Finance ministers and central bankers walk out of ...
World / Americas
2.
Yellen and Godongwana hold talks in Washington
World / Americas
3.
Ukraine vows never to surrender in Mariupol, ...
World / Europe
4.
Ukraine grain silos remain full as exports dry up
World / Europe
5.
Geoengineering to temper global warming could ...
World

Related Articles

‘Brazil is on fire’ as the Amazon burns at an increasing rate

World / Americas

Scientists blame human-induced climate change for 2020’s wild weather

World

UN climate conference expected to fall short of expectations

World

Macron praised for tough stance on Amazon, but cops flak over home results

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.