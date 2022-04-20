Finland inches closer to Nato as MPs debate Russian threat

Russia has “given all its warnings, both publicly and through bilateral channels,” foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24 earlier on Wednesday.

Atte Harjanne, an MP for the Greens, said in Helsinki ahead of the debate: “Finns have lost all the remaining trust, the little bit of trust we had in the Russian regime.”

He said Russia is an aggressor state that does not care for human rights or security in Europe. “I don’t see a direct military threat from Russia, but of course the kind of regime it is, it’s the main threat in our foreign policy.

“Our military is relatively strong, and the Russian military is at the moment tied to Ukraine” and “the Finnish society is relatively resilient” in the face of any cyberattacks, he said.

Elina Valtonen, opposition National Coalition Party MP, said: “The war in Ukraine has showed everyone that we need the deterrence that Nato brings us, and also Finland, and Sweden of course, would be a very good addition to the alliance.

“The way Russia has acted in this horrible war has been an eye-opener for everybody,” said Valtonen.

Jouni Ovaska, MP for the Centre Party, said: Russia’s attack on February 24 on Ukraine “changed everything”.

“There’s already quite a big majority” that supports joining [Nato], he said. “As we see in the polls, the Finns have changed their views and ideas totally from what they have thought before about Nato, and so has the parliament.

“We know what Russia thinks about Nato, but we don’t let that make any difference to our decisions. We make our own decisions here from our own perspective.”

