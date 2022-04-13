Strip club bills land a former star banker in jail

Zurich — Former Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO Pierin Vincenz was jailed for nearly four years on Wednesday at the end of a fraud trial that exposed his huge strip club bills and misuse of company expenses.

After one of Switzerland’s highest-profile corporate crime trials in decades, Zurich’s district court convicted Vincenz, a former Swiss banker of the year who was charged with making millions through illicit deals while he was CEO of the bank.

Vincenz, who was acquitted on several counts, was fined Sf840,000 ($900,000) and ordered to pay nearly Sf1.6m in damages to compensate firms in which he was involved. The court found the 65-year-old guilty of using business expenses for private purposes.

His lawyer said that Vincenz, who denies any wrongdoing, would appeal against the verdict after he was sentenced to three-and-three-quarter years in prison.

Vincenz had told the court that a near Sf200,000 expenses bill for strip club visits was largely business-related, while a Sf700 dinner with a woman he met on dating app Tinder was justified because he was considering her for a job.

But judge Sebastian Aeppli told the court that the expense claims went too far and were not in his employer’s interests.

“[His] understanding, whereby practically all expenditures of a business person fall under disposable company expenses so long as any remote connection to the business activity exists, clearly went too far,” Aeppli said.

“The relationship maintenance he carried out in cabarets, strip clubs and contact bars was no longer in the primary interest of Raiffeisen,” the judge said, adding prudent handling of Raiffeisen’s money would have meant limiting tabs to Sf1,000 or less per occasion.

The trial, which was moved from a courthouse to Zurich’s Volkshaus theatre due to the intense public interest, centred on conflicts of interest on deals between a number of firms in which Vincenz and another defendant were involved.

All seven defendants in the trial, which began in January, denied the allegations against them.

Vincenz was ordered to pay Raiffeisen more than Sf260,000 over expenses he charged to the bank, while he was ordered to pay a further Sf1.3m to compensate damages incurred by another firm over a corporate transaction.

Prosecutors had sought nearly Sf70m in total in assets from the defendants, as well as pursuing financial penalties and prison sentences ranging from two to six years for all but one of them.

Prosecutor Marc Jean-Richard-dit-Bressel said his office would await the written verdict as well as other parties’ next moves before deciding on any possible appeal, but noted the court largely supported the prosecutors’ charges.

Reuters