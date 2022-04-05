×

World / Europe

Stars popular with youngsters not allowed to feature in gambling adverts in UK

The UK’s Committee of Advertising Practice says such adverts must not seek to be associated with youth culture

05 April 2022 - 11:00 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/belchonock
Picture: 123RF/belchonock

London — Gambling advertisements in the UK featuring celebrities, sports people and social media influencers popular with the under-18s will be banned, under a new ruling designed to protect children in one of the world's largest betting markets.

The tougher rules form part of the Advertising Standards Authority's commitment to “safeguarding young people and vulnerable audiences”, the regulator said on Tuesday.

“These rules will significantly impact gambling advertisers looking to promote their brands using prominent sports people and celebrities as well as individuals like social media influencers, who are of strong appeal to those under-18,” the ASA said.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho have appeared in gambling advertisements in the past.

The Committee of Advertising Practice, which writes the advertising codes that are regulated by the ASA, said adverts must not seek to be associated with youth culture.

The new rules are set to take effect from October.

UK gambling companies, including the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral brands, Entain, and 888, have raked in billions of pounds in profits over the past few years as online betting levels surged during coronavirus lockdowns.

In a 2021 review, Public Health England noted increasing concern about problem gambling, concluding that harmful gambling should be considered a public health issue. It also said the gambling market earned £14.2bn in 2020.

The government has been tightening the rules on gambling in recent years, which have included a cap on the maximum stake on terminals, stricter age and identity checks for online gambling and more support for those who become addicted.

Reuters

UK to unveil plans for new energy mix as shortages bite

Business secretary is due to announce details of an energy security plan within days as charities warn of millions facing energy poverty
News
1 day ago

Marine Le Pen makes headway ahead of French election

To win, Le Pen will need to convince younger, economically deprived voters who tend to abstain often, to vote, and centre-left voters to stay home
News
3 hours ago

Germany takes over Gazprom Germania to ensure energy supply

Finance minister rejects calls for a gas embargo against Russia, saying it would 'inflict more damage on ourselves than on them'
World
13 hours ago
