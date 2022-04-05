×

World / Europe

Missing Darwin notebook case takes 21 years to evolve

Tree of Life jottings returned to Cambridge University after removed in 2001

05 April 2022 - 17:07 William Schomberg
The Tree of Life sketch by British naturalist Charles Darwin is pictured on March 16 2022 in one of his notebooks which have been returned to the Cambridge University Library in Cambridge library after being reported missing in 2001. Picture: STUART ROBERTS via REUTERS
The Tree of Life sketch by British naturalist Charles Darwin is pictured on March 16 2022 in one of his notebooks which have been returned to the Cambridge University Library in Cambridge library after being reported missing in 2001. Picture: STUART ROBERTS via REUTERS

London — Two notebooks owned by British naturalist Charles Darwin, including one containing a sketch of his famous Tree of Life, have been returned to Cambridge University’s library, more than 20 years after they were reported missing.

The notebooks were found in good condition on March 9 in a gift bag that was left on the floor of the library. The bag also contained a printed message saying: “Librarian Happy Easter X”, the library said on Tuesday.

“They may be tiny, just the size of postcards, but the notebooks’ impact on the history of science, and their importance to our world-class collections here, cannot be overstated,” said Jessica Gardner, the librarian of Cambridge University Library.

Darwin sketched his ideas about an evolutionary tree in 1837 after a trip around the world, more than two decades before he published a more fully developed tree of life in his book On the Origin of Species, the library said.

The notebooks are known as the Transmutation Notebooks because Darwin theorised in them for the first time how species might “transmute” from ancestral to later forms, it said.

The notebooks were removed from a strong room to be photographed in late 2000 and were reported as missing in January 2001. But it was only in 2020 that the library concluded they probably had been stolen rather than misplaced.

A police investigation into the disappearance of the notebooks continues. 

Reuters

Five new books to read in Black History Month

Monique Verduyn takes her pick from the best new works that illuminate different facets of the experience
Life
1 month ago

Explore the new Seven Wonders of the World — including Cape kelp forests

In preparation for a postpandemic reality, here is a bucket list for adventure-seekers
Life
10 months ago
