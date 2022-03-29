Russia agrees to ease attacks as Ukraine proposes neutral status

Istanbul/Kyiv — Russia promised at peace talks on Tuesday to scale down its military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine, while Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status but with international guarantees that it would be protected from attack.

The talks in a palace in Istanbul came as Russia’s invasion has been halted on most fronts by strong resistance, with Ukrainians recapturing territory in counterattacks, even as civilians are trapped in besieged cities.

“To increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing [an] agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions,” Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin told reporters.

Russia’s general staff will reveal more detail about those decisions after the Russian delegation returned to Moscow, Fomin added.

The talks held in Istanbul on Tuesday were the first face-to-face meeting between the sides since March 10.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and has failed to capture any major Ukrainian city after meeting fierce resistance.

Ukraine’s proposals at the talks were the most detailed that either side has aired publicly. Ukrainian negotiators said that under their proposals, Ukraine would agree not to join alliances or host bases of foreign troops, but would have its security guaranteed in terms similar to “Article 5”, Nato’s collective defence clause.

They identified Israel and Nato members Canada, Poland and Turkey as countries that could help provide such guarantees. Russia, the US, Britain, Germany and Italy could also provide guarantees.

Donbas region

The proposals would include a 15-year consultation period on the status of Russian-annexed Crimea, and could come into force only in the event of a complete ceasefire, the negotiators said.

The fate of the southeastern Donbas region, which Russia demands Ukraine cede to separatists, would be set aside to be discussed by the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, they added. Any peace deal would require a referendum in Ukraine.

Top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said he will examine the Ukrainian proposals and report on them to President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian negotiators called for a meeting between Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“If we manage to consolidate these key provisions … Ukraine will be in a position to actually fix its current status as a nonbloc and nonnuclear state in the form of permanent neutrality,” Ukrainian negotiator Oleksander Chaly said.

“We will not host foreign military bases on our territory, as well as deploy military contingents on our territory, and we will not enter into military-political alliances,” he said. Military exercises would take place with the consent of the guarantor countries.

More than a month into the war, the biggest attack on a European nation since World War 2, more than 3.9-million people have fled abroad, thousands have been killed and injured, and Russia’s economy has been pummelled by sanctions.

In the southern port city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces since the war’s early days, nearly 5,000 people have been killed, according to figures from the mayor that cannot be verified.