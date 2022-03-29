World / Europe

Britain seizes £38m superyacht of Russian businessperson

Transport secretary Shapps says move sends a ‘clear and stark warning to Putin and his cronies’

29 March 2022 - 17:52 Reuters
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Britain has seized a £38m superyacht owned by a Russian businessperson which was docked at London’s Canary Wharf.

Officials said on Tuesday that the 58.5m Dutch-built Phi was being held under the government’s Russian sanctions, the first time the regulations were used to detain a vessel. 

The government said Phi is owned by a Russian businessperson but that ownership was “deliberately well hidden”, with the company the ship is registered to based in the islands of St Kitts and Nevis, and the ship carrying Maltese flags.

“Today we’ve detained a £38m superyacht and turned an icon of Russia’s power and wealth into a clear and stark warning to Putin and his cronies,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps.

“Detaining the Phi proves, yet again, that we can and will take the strongest possible action against those seeking to benefit from Russian connections.”

Phi was first said to be possibly Russian owned on March 13, the government said, and an investigation led to its seizure. The government said it was also looking at other vessels.

The government said the ship was in Canary Wharf for the superyacht awards with departure planned for Tuesday.

Reuters

P&O Ferries cuts 4,000 staff adrift

UK-registered company will use agency workers to crew its ships, reports The Times
Companies
1 week ago

Boris Johnson faces new lockdown party claims

UK prime minister’s office confirms staff gathered to celebrate his birthday
News
2 months ago

UK considers bringing in army as pumps run dry

Shortage of truck drivers is raising the prospect of widening disruption to food and fuel deliveries in coming weeks
World
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Blinken says no regime change policy for Russia ...
World / Americas
2.
Vaccine hesitancy poses growing financial risk in ...
World / Americas
3.
Omicron ‘stealth’ subvariant dominant globally
World
4.
Russia-Ukraine officials meet for peace talks
World / Europe
5.
Roman Abramovich, Ukraine peace negotiators ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

UK defends Matt Hancock after report of affair

World / Europe

UK wary about allowing travel again

World / Europe

Isolated UK tries to reopen trade routes after day of chaos

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.