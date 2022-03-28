World / Europe

Spanish premier decrees €16bn Ukraine war fallout plan

The aid package for companies and households could not be paused for approval by the government

28 March 2022 - 16:20 Belen Carreno and Inti Landauro
Pedro Sanchez. Picture: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Spain announced €16bn in direct aid and soft loans on Monday to help companies and households weather sky-high energy prices that are pushing up inflation and stoking social discontent.

The government will approve the package to mitigate the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at a corporate event. “The war response shock plan will protect industries and citizens,” he said.

The three-month plan will come into force on April 1. Truck drivers have been on strike for two weeks over fuel prices, causing sporadic goods shortages around the country.

Around €6bn will come as direct aid and tax cuts mostly extended from a previous package related to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the remaining €10bn are subsidised loans. There will also be limits on house rent increases and caps on energy prices.

It will initially be approved by decree as the government’s fragile parliamentary majority makes approval in Congress difficult.

Highly exposed to external shocks, Spain was among the European countries the worst hit by the pandemic and responded with a mammoth €140bn economic rescue plan. Now faced with protests at home over energy prices, which soared 60% in a year to February and pushed inflation close to 8%, Madrid is taking new steps to protect its economy.

Sanchez on Friday broke off negotiations at the European Council until he secured an “Iberian exception” for Spain and Portugal that would allow them to cap gas prices. The government is now thrashing out the details of its plan pending final European approval.

The cap on gas prices could be set at €30 per MW/h, according to a minister from Unidas Podemos, a junior partner in Spain’s ruling coalition. The government will also extend a fuel subsidy for truckers and transportation companies to all citizens.

According to the plan, the government will pay for 15c per litre, while petrol companies will cover at least a further 5c.

Rent increases will be capped at 2% for three months — an unprecedented measure — and employers will not be allowed to dismiss workers for economic reasons related to the invasion, but furlough schemes will be available.

Borrowers that are intensive energy users will be given a 12-month grace period during which the companies will be required to pay interest but not the principal on a loan.

Consumer associations have criticised the package as insufficient and some truckers remain on strike, albeit causing less disruption than last week.

Reuters

Christine Lagarde rules out rate hikes in 2022 despite rising inflation

The ECB president says comparisons with other global central banks withdrawing stimulus are ‘odious’
Europe’s ambitious new climate plan faces first test: an energy crisis

Threats of blackouts in the UK this past week were a vivid reminder of the fragility of energy supplies
