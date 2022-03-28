World / Europe

Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper suspends activity

The paper, which already removed material from its website on Russia’s military action in Ukraine to comply with a new media law, received a second warning from the state communications regulator

28 March 2022 - 15:54 Reuters
Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta's plate is seen next to an entrance to the office in Moscow on October 8 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV
Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta's plate is seen next to an entrance to the office in Moscow on October 8 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was a co-winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, said on Monday it was suspending its online and print activities until the end of Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine.

The investigative paper, which has already removed material from its website on Russia’s military action in Ukraine to comply with a new media law, said it had received another warning from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Monday about its reporting, prompting it to pause operations.

“We are suspending the publication of the newspaper on our website, social media networks and in print until the end of the ‘special operation on Ukraine's territory,’” the paper wrote on its website.

In a separate message to readers, Muratov and his reporters said the decision to halt their activities had been difficult but necessary.

“There is no other choice,” the note said. “For us, and I know, for you, it’s an awful and difficult decision.”

Roskomnadzor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In comments published by Russian news agencies, the regulator said it had issued Novaya Gazeta a second warning for failing to properly identify an organisation deemed a “foreign agent” by the authorities in its publications.

Pressure against liberal Russian media outlets has mounted since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine last month, with most mainstream media and state-controlled organisations sticking closely to the language used by the Kremlin to describe the conflict.

Novaya Gazeta’s announcement follows the closure this month of radio station Ekho Moskvy, which was one of the few remaining liberal voices in the Russian media. Authorities have also blocked the websites of several outlets, including the BBC, Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

On Monday the justice ministry added Germany’s Deutsche Welle to a list of media organisations it has labelled as foreign agents.

Readers of Novaya Gazeta and anti-Kremlin activists voiced their regret that the paper could no longer operate in the current Russian media environment.

“I would really like Roskomnadzor to be the one to halt its work,” the team of jailed political activist Andrei Pivovarov wrote on Twitter.

Established after the break-up of the Soviet Union, Novaya Gazeta and its reporters have for years been subjected to intimidation and attacks over investigations into rights violations and corruption.

Muratov said on being named co-winner of the Nobel Prize last October that he dedicated it to the memory of six of his paper’s journalists who had been murdered for their work.

Reuters

Fight for freedom of expression lands two journalists the Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa from the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia will share the $1.1m prize
World
5 months ago

Russia bans ‘extremist’ platforms Facebook and Instagram

Earlier in March, Russia passed a law punishing the intentional spreading of what the authorities deem ‘fake’ news with up to 15 years in prison
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security ...
World / Europe
2.
US imposes sanctions on businessman, firms tied ...
World
3.
Talk of compromise raises hopes for ...
World / Europe
4.
Hundreds still trapped under bombed Mariupol ...
World / Europe
5.
US considers what to do to ensure China does not ...
World

Related Articles

Russians turn to ‘splinternet’ to bypass digital iron curtain

World / Europe

Scores held at anti-war protests in Russia, says watchdog

World / Europe

Foreign media halt reporting after Russia passes law on ‘fake news’

World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.