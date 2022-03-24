Biden pledges to take 100,000 Ukraine refugees as Western leaders unite against Russia

Brussels/Lviv/Mariupol — Western leaders agreed on Wednesday to strengthen their forces on Europe’s eastern flank, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia whose invasion and bombardment of its neighbour entered a second month.

As US President Joe Biden rallied allies on his first trip aboard since the war began, Washington announced $1bn more humanitarian aid for Ukraine and an offer to take in 100,000 refugees. He also said Russia should be expelled from the G20 group of major economies.

At an unprecedented triple summit, transatlantic alliance Nato, G7 nations and European leaders addressed the continent’s biggest conflict since the 1990s Balkans wars.

Nato announced new battle groups for four East European nations, while the US and Britain expanded sanctions to new targets, including a woman who London said was the stepdaughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We must ensure that the decision to invade a sovereign independent country is understood to be a strategic failure that carries with it ruinous costs for Putin and Russia,” Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau told the EU parliament.

Various nations announced new military and humanitarian aid including promises to take in refugees. And the EU was set to unveil steps to wean itself off Russian energy.

Still, the pledges stopped short of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s calls for a full boycott of Russian energy and a no-fly zone over Ukraine where Moscow’s bombs are wreaking havoc.

The invasion unleashed on February 24. by Russian leader Vladimir Putin has killed thousands of people, sent 3.6-million people fleeing Ukraine, and pulverised cities.

More than half of Ukraine’s children have been driven from their homes, the UN said.

Moscow responded to Thursday’s show of unity in Brussels by saying the West had itself to blame for the war by arming the “Kyiv regime”.