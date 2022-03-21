World / Europe

Lithuania and Ireland urge EU to impose sanctions on Russian oil

Call is a divisive one for the 27-nation bloc, which relies on Russia for 40% of its gas

21 March 2022 - 20:50 Sabine Siebold and Ingrid Melander
The landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
The landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Brussels — The EU should step up sanctions on Russia to target its lucrative energy sector, the foreign ministers of Lithuania and Ireland said on Monday at the start of a week of intense diplomacy aimed at agreeing to more steps against Moscow.  

The EU and its Western allies have already imposed a panoply of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including freezing its central bank’s assets. The humanitarian crisis in the besieged port city of Mariupol is increasing pressure on Europe to do more.

“Looking at the extent of the destruction in Ukraine right now, it’s very hard to make the case that we shouldn’t be moving in on the energy sector, particularly oil and coal,” Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said before a meeting of EU ministers.

But whether to target Russian oil, as the US and Britain have done, is a tough and divisive choice for the 27-nation EU, which relies on Russia for 40% of its gas.

Diplomats told Reuters that Baltic countries including Lithuania are pushing for an embargo as the next logical step, while Germany, which very much depends on Russian gas, is warning against acting too quickly because of already high energy prices in Europe.

“It’s unavoidable we start talking about the energy sector, and we can definitely talk about oil because it is the biggest revenue to Russia’s budget,” Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said “the pictures that reach us from Ukraine are heartbreaking”.

“This makes it even clearer that the EU, that the world that believes in a rules-based order, has to isolate this regime,” she said as she arrived at the EU meeting. But she declined to answer a question on what could trigger sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.

Dependent on Russia

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a separate meeting that the EU is still dependent on Russian oil and gas and cannot cut itself off by tomorrow, making clear there are limits to what the bloc can do at this stage.

Diplomats have said a Russian chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, or a heavy bombardment of the capital Kyiv, could be a trigger for an energy embargo.

Moscow itself has warned that EU sanctions on Russian oil could prompt it to close a gas pipeline to Europe.

US President Joe Biden arrives in Brussels on Thursday for talks with Nato’s 30 allies, the EU, and in a Group of Seven (G7) format including Japan, designed to harden the West’s response to Moscow.

The Kremlin has so far not been moved to change course in Ukraine by a series of EU sanctions, including on 685 Russians and Belarusians and on Russian finance and trade.

A fifth round of sanctions will include adding more names to the EU blacklists with France saying that if the situation worsens even further in Ukraine there should be no “taboos” in terms of sanctions, officials said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Putin has called Russia’s actions a “special operation” meant to demilitarise Ukraine and purge it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say these are baseless pretexts for an aggressive war.

Defence ministers will also discuss a “strategic compass,” a new EU military strategy meant to adapt the bloc to a new geopolitical reality.

“A massive war crime is happening in Mariupol,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he arrived for the meetings. “Russia is doing a lot of war crimes.”

Reuters

Ukraine says will not lay down arms and surrender Mariupol

Ukraine says agreement reached on creating eight humanitarian evacuation corridors from besieged towns but Mariupol not among them
World
16 hours ago

Regulators fear Russia could use crypto to evade sanctions

Global financial regulators monitor use of cryptoassets during war in Ukraine
World
6 hours ago

Tally of Ukrainians fleeing from invading Russians now beyond 10-million

More than a third have left the country for mainly Western Europe
News
9 hours ago

Putin tells supporters Russia will prevail in Ukraine

Putin tells rally the operation in Ukraine was necessary because the US was using the country to threaten Russia
World
3 days ago

World’s distressed economies at greater default risk due to Russia’s war

The outliers are commodity producers which have rallied in the past month thanks to the surge in energy prices, with Angola and SA topping the list ...
News
16 hours ago

Southern Europe fears livestock culls as Ukraine war leads to feed shortage

Italy wants EU rules limiting state aid for sector lifted while Spain moves to allow emergency maize purchases from Argentina and Brazil
Business
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security ...
World / Europe
2.
US imposes sanctions on businessman, firms tied ...
World
3.
Talk of compromise raises hopes for ...
World / Europe
4.
Hundreds still trapped under bombed Mariupol ...
World / Europe
5.
US considers what to do to ensure China does not ...
World

Related Articles

TOM EATON: The melting of Antarctica threatens to swamp an age-old SA ...

Opinion / Columnists

ANDREAS KLUTH: Thanks to Putin, delusions of German exceptionalism have died

Opinion

CLYDE RUSSELL: India eyes Russia’s coal as world eyeballs Russia

Opinion

JONNY STEINBERG: Will fate propel Zelensky to greatness as it did Mandela?

Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DAVENPORT: War in Ukraine reaffirms how history is just a repeat ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.