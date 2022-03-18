World / Europe

Hundreds still trapped under bombed Mariupol theatre, Ukraine’s Zelensky says

130 survivors rescued, but more than 1,000 others may have been sheltering in the theatre when the bomb fell

18 March 2022 - 16:55 Natalia Zinets
General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside, amid ongoing Russia's invasion,in Mariupol,Ukraine, in this picture released March 18 2022. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS
General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside, amid ongoing Russia's invasion,in Mariupol,Ukraine, in this picture released March 18 2022. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS

Lviv — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said rescue work was continuing to save hundreds of people still believed to be trapped under the rubble of a bombed theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Earlier, human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova reported 130 survivors had been rescued from the rubble, but said there was still no information on more than 1,000 other people official figures suggest were sheltering there when the bomb fell.

Ukraine accuses Russia of carrying out the powerful air strike that destroyed the theatre on Wednesday. Russia has denied bombing the theatre or attacking civilians.

“There are still hundreds of Mariupol residents under the rubble. Despite the shelling, despite all the difficulties, we will continue the rescue work,” Zelensky said in an online video address.

The Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed the number of possible casualties.

“Rescuers are working. There is only this information: 130 people are alive and have been taken out. The rest are waiting for help,” Denisova said on national television.

“According to our data there are still more than 1,300 people there who are in these basements, in that bomb shelter,” Denisova said, referring to underground shelters below the theatre.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the figures.

Mariupol city council has previously said there were more than 1,000 people sheltering under the theatre.

Reuters

