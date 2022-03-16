Russia ready to discuss neutral status for Ukraine, says Putin

Kyiv — Russian bombs rained down on Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, Ukrainian official said, despite talk of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv in peace negotiations after three weeks of war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to discuss neutral status for its neighbour but would still achieve the goals of its operation, which he said was “going to plan”.

But Putin acknowledged that Western sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its actions were hurting.

In his most explicit acknowledgment of the pain inflicted by Western sanctions, Putin said inflation and unemployment would rise, and structural changes to the economy would be needed.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden called Putin a “war criminal”. The US is not seeing Russia take any actions that would suggest progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said talks between Moscow and Kyiv were becoming “more realistic” and Russia's foreign minister said proposals under discussion were “close to an agreement”.

On the 21st day of the conflict, Russian forces kept up their bombardments of besieged cities, including intensified shelling of the capital Kyiv.

The US embassy in Kyiv said Russian forces had shot dead 10 people waiting in line for bread in Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv. Footage from Ukraine’s state broadcaster showed bodies lying on the street. Ukraine's general prosecutor's office said it had opened an investigation.

Russia denied the attack and said the incident was a hoax.

Emergency service said rescue workers had found the bodies of five people, including three children, during searches of shell-hit residential buildings in Chernihiv.

In the besieged southern port of Mariupol, the city council said Russian forces bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering. The number of casualties was not known.