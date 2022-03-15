No new clinical trials in Russia, Eli Lilly says

Bengaluru — US drugmaker Eli Lilly said on Tuesday it would continue to supply medicines for urgent medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes to Russia, but would suspend all investments and no longer start new clinical studies in the country.

The company said it had also suspended promotional activities and the export of nonessential medicines to Russia, without naming those drugs.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request asking for details on the nonessential drugs.

Any profit from continued sales in Russia would be donated to organisations dedicated to humanitarian relief, Lilly said.

Global companies have been under pressure to pull back operations from Russia but drugmakers and medical device makers have argued they have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to continue supplying medicines to the country.

Pfizer and Germany’s Bayer said on Monday they would maintain a humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia, but would pull back from other nonessential spending.

Medical devices and diagnostic test maker Abbott Laboratories said late on Monday it had suspended nonessential business activity in Russia, including all new investments, business development and advertising.

Other companies including banks JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs have recently said they planned to pull back their businesses in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia describes as a “special operation”.

Reuters