World / Europe

No new clinical trials in Russia, Eli Lilly says

The US drugmaker says it will continue to supply medicines for urgent medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes, to Russia

15 March 2022 - 17:28 Manojna Maddipatl
Picture: 123RF/JONATHAN WEISS
Picture: 123RF/JONATHAN WEISS

Bengaluru — US drugmaker Eli Lilly said on Tuesday it would continue to supply medicines for urgent medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes to Russia, but would suspend all investments and no longer start new clinical studies in the country.

The company said it had also suspended promotional activities and the export of nonessential medicines to Russia, without naming those drugs.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request asking for details on the nonessential drugs.

Any profit from continued sales in Russia would be donated to organisations dedicated to humanitarian relief, Lilly said.

Global companies have been under pressure to pull back operations from Russia but drugmakers and medical device makers have argued they have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to continue supplying medicines to the country.

Pfizer and Germany’s Bayer said on Monday they would maintain a humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia, but would pull back from other nonessential spending.

Medical devices and diagnostic test maker Abbott Laboratories said late on Monday it had suspended nonessential business activity in Russia, including all new investments, business development and advertising.

Other companies including banks JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs have recently said they planned to pull back their businesses in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia describes as a “special operation”.

Reuters

Caterpillar still uses Russia to move parts, despite halting business with it

The disclosure that Caterpillar continues to use Russia as a transit route shows how dependent the EU and China are on shipping routes that traverse ...
News
1 hour ago

British American Tobacco exits Russia and cuts guidance

The group generates less than 3% of its revenue in Russia, but now only expects growth of 2%-4% for 2022
Companies
1 day ago

Swiss Re joins the exodus from Russia

The global reinsurer joins banks such as Deutsche, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase which have exited Russia following its invasion of Ukraine
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US tells allies China signalled willingness to ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia’s fertiliser king warns of looming global ...
World / Europe
3.
Xiang Guangda’s huge bet on nickel has backfired ...
World / Asia
4.
More than 30 killed in spate of attacks blamed on ...
World / Africa
5.
Civilian convoy leaves Ukraine’s besieged city of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Russia to shut Meta if Facebook allows Putin death calls

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Europe’s plan to quit Russian fuel spurs global fight for LNG

News

UniCredit warns write-off of Russian business could cost €7.4bn

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.