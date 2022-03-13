World / Europe

Russian forces accused of killing American journalist in Ukraine

Brent Renaud and photographer Juan Arredondo were reportedly shot near a checkpoint

13 March 2022 - 22:33 Ian Fisher
US journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud. Picture: BLOOMBERG
US  journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud was shot and killed  on Sunday covering the war in Ukraine in what may be the first foreign journalist killed in the conflict, according to multiple media and government reports. 

Renaud, 50, an award-winning filmmaker who had covered the wars in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan, was shot in Irpin, north of the capital of Kyiv. A Colombian-American photographer, Juan Arredondo, who has contributed to the New York Times and National Geographic, was wounded. Reports said Russian forces fired on their car near a checkpoint, reportedly in the flashpoint town of Irpin, outside Kyiv. Arredondo is a World Press Photo winner.  

The Kyiv region police chief, Andrei Nebitov, said in a statement: “The occupiers [Russians] are cynically killing even journalists of international media who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine.”

Renaud had been a regular contributor to the New York Times. Clifford Levy, deputy managing editor at the Times, tweeted that Renaud last worked for the newspaper in 2015. 

Levy said: “Brent’s death is a terrible loss. Brave journalists like Brent take tremendous risks to bear witness and to tell the world about the devastation and suffering caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said  on Sunday  the news that a US journalist in Ukraine was killed by Russians was “obviously shocking and horrifying....  It is one more example of the brutality of Vladimir Putin and his forces as they’ve targeted schools and mosques and hospitals and journalists.” He said he was asking questions about the incident. 

The Committee to Protect Journalists called for the gunmen  to be brought to justice.

Earlier in March, Sky News correspondent Stuart Ramsay was shot in the lower back after his car was ambushed as he and other colleagues were driving back to Kyiv. Ramsay has since returned to the UK.  With Staff Writer

Russian strike close to Polish border leaves 35 dead, says Ukraine

The 360 square-km facility less than 25km from the Polish border, is one Ukraine's biggest and the largest in the western part of the country
12 hours ago

Ukraine refugees keep coming, and Eastern Europe is straining

The Polish Border Guard says 1.5-million people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on February 24
2 days ago

US and China talks in Italy to focus on Ukraine war

Beijing, a key trading partner of Russia, has refused to call Russia’s attack an invasion but is seen as important to halting the onslaught
6 hours ago

Russia default fears rise as Moscow threatens to pay external debt in roubles

Moscow  is due to pay $117m on two of its dollar-denominated bonds but has signalled it could be in roubles
3 hours ago

War in Ukraine revives food vs fuel debate for vegetable oils

Rising demand for vegetable oils in the energy sector has put pressure on the price of these oils for global food supply
9 hours ago
