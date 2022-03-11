World / Europe

Ukraine says Russia fired at Belarus from Ukrainian airspace to drag it into war

The state border service received information that Russian aircraft had taken off from an airfield in Belarus, crossed into Ukrainian air space and then fired at the village of Kopani

11 March 2022 - 17:17 Natalia Zinets
Russian Army military vehicle drives past a monument displaying a Soviet-era tank, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the town of Armyansk, Crimea, February 24 2022. Picture: REUTERS
Russian Army military vehicle drives past a monument displaying a Soviet-era tank, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the town of Armyansk, Crimea, February 24 2022. Picture: REUTERS

Lviv — Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian aircraft fired at a Belarusian settlement near the border with Ukraine from Ukrainian air space on Friday to try to drag Belarus into Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air force said at 2.30pm local time (12.30pm GMT) the state border service received information that Russian aircraft had taken off from an airfield in Belarus, crossed into Ukrainian air space and then fired at the village of Kopani.

“This is a PROVOCATION! The goal is to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the war with Ukraine!,” Ukraine's Air Force Command said in an online statement.

The Ukrainian military said two other Belarusian settlements were also targeted in the same operation.

“We officially declare: the Ukrainian military has not planned and does not plan to take any aggressive action against the Republic of Belarus,” the security service said in a statement.

