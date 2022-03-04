World / Europe

EU must ensure crypto investors cannot bypass sanctions on Russia

Although evasion of sanctions using cryptocurrencies is harder to detect in the first place, once detected they are fully traceable, an EU official says

04 March 2022 - 17:24 Huw Jones
Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION.
Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION.

London — The EU should introduce measures to plug loopholes that could allow investors in cryptoassets to bypass sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior legislator said on Friday.

As Russia’s invasion escalates in its second week, Markus Ferber, a senior German centre-right member of the European Parliament, said there might be ways to circumvent the bloc's sanctions, which have severed the EU financial system from Russia.

There has been a noticeable uptick in rouble-crypto transactions, Ferber said.

“The European Commission must come up with specific proposals on how to close any loopholes in the sanctions regime relating to cryptoassets,” Ferber said in a statement.

Some of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges are staying put in Russia, breaking ranks with mainstream finance in a decision that experts say weakens Western attempts to isolate Moscow.

S&P said in a report on Friday that the crypto market had not reached a scale that could blunt the likely severe consequences of sanctions on Russia.

“In our view, the surge of interest in bitcoin is primarily attributable to customers trying to protect savings against a weaker domestic currency along with other local asset depreciation,” S&P said.

An EU official said the bloc’s sanctions applied to all financial transactions, regardless of how they occurred, with the ban on supplying credit to Russian companies covering credit in all its forms, an EU official said.

“We believe it is not immediately possible to circumvent restrictions via crypto in a timely and efficient manner,” the official said.

Although sanctions evasion using cryptocurrencies is harder to detect in the first place, once detected they are fully traceable, the EU official said.

Crypto transactions are recorded on blockchain, designed to make them hard to alter.

The official added that if and when large amounts of cryptoassets were converted back to currencies, they would come under anti-money-laundering checks.

“We will examine whether the risks of circumvention are substantial and stand ready to adopt additional measures to limit any circumvention risks,” the official added.

The US treasury has also said that Russian businesses or individuals would not be able to use crypto to skirt sanctions, citing problems converting digital currencies to traditional money via financial firms that are subject to anti-money-laundering rules.

Reuters

Italian insurer Generali plans to pull back from Russia

The move comes as many global businesses and governments distance themselves from Russia over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
World
23 hours ago

Ukraine says tentative deal on humanitarian corridors reached with Russia

It’s the first time the two sides have agreed any form of progress  since Russia invaded Ukraine
World
21 hours ago

Renault has much to lose as Russia presses on with Ukraine war

Russia is Renault’s second-biggest market, and it’s paying a heavy price for a $1bn deal sealed in 2007 with a top ally of Vladimir Putin
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US imposes most extensive sanctions yet on ...
World / Americas
2.
Ukrainians extinguish fire at nuclear complex
World / Europe
3.
WATCH: What is Vladimir Putin’s end game in a war ...
World
4.
A war to the end, but no nuke options, says ...
World / Europe
5.
Russian billionaires move superyachts to Maldives
World / Europe

Related Articles

LETTER: Putin has already lost by starting a war he doesn’t have the power to ...

Opinion / Letters

NONTOBEKO HLELA: Russia’s war is above all a challenge to US hegemony

Opinion

EDITORIAL: On Russia, the ANC shows its moral atheism

Opinion / Editorials

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: How SA cheered on a murderous autocrat

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.