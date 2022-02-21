World / Europe

German producer prices soar 25% as Bundesbank warns on economy

Federal Statistics Office says spiralling energy costs behind the fastest rise since 1949

21 February 2022 - 20:14 Miranda Murray
Bundesbank expects GDP to shrink for the second quarter in a row between January and March. Picture: REUTERS
Bundesbank expects GDP to shrink for the second quarter in a row between January and March. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin  —  German producer prices rose in January at their fastest rate since modern records began, soaring 25% and extending a run of sharp increases likely to keep businesses under financial stress and consumer inflation high.

Monday's Federal Statistics Office showed most of the rise was due to spiralling energy costs, which the BDI industry association said were threatening to hamper an economy that the country’s central bank said was probably shrinking due to increased coronavirus-induced worker absences.

The jump in factory gate costs, considered a leading indicator for consumer prices, was the biggest since 1949, when West and East Germany were founded and the country's post-war economic data series began.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a repeat of December’s figure of 24.2%. Sharp increases of 18.4% and 19.2% were logged in October and November, respectively.

That succession of jumps in the PPI measure, taken before products are processed further or go on sale, suggests “the pressure in the inflation pipeline remains high”, said Commerzbank economist Ralph Solveen.

“We expect the (consumer) inflation rate in Germany to hover around 5% into the autumn,” he added, one percentage point more than the Ifo economic institute’s average forecast for 2022.

LBBW analyst Jens-Oliver Niklasch agreed that “it’s likely that retailers will pass on at least some of this (PPI pressure) on to end consumers”.

Separately, the Bundesbank warned of parallel pressures on economic activity from Covid-19, saying a new wave of infections that was stopping many from going to work would probably cause GDP to shrink for the second quarter in a row between January and March.

“Unlike in previous waves ... it is not just activity in the services sector that is likely affected by containment measures and behavioural changes,” Germany’s central bank wrote in a monthly report, while forecasting a rebound in the spring.

“Instead, pandemic-related absence from work is likely to dampen economic activity markedly also in other sectors.”

ECB dilemma

The economic pattern in the eurozone’s biggest economy is being replicated elsewhere in the single currency bloc, complicating the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) task of engineering a smooth transition back towards its consumer inflation target of 2% at a time of high but volatile price pressures and headwinds to growth.

In February, the ECB opened the door for the first time to an interest rate hike in 2022 and is set to decide in March how quickly to wind down the bond-buying scheme at the heart of its monetary stimulus programme.

It has argued that longer-term inflation trends remain skewed upward by transitory factors, especially energy costs, which the statistics office said rose 66.7% year  on year in Germany in January.

The BDI said on Monday that those costs, which show no sign of abating, were threatening to cripple the economy and called for government action to ensure German companies remained globally competitive.

In a survey of more than 400 companies, nearly two-thirds said rising energy costs were posing a strong challenge, while nearly a quarter said they threatened their existence, it said.

Stripping out energy costs, German producer prices rose 12% in January.

Reuters  

Italy makes another attempt at pension reform as debt worries mount

Overhaul will be the seventh in recent decades as Rome grapples with economic effects of an ageing population
World
4 days ago

Eurozone bond yields jump on ECB policy expectations

Five-year credit default swaps for southern European countries rise
Markets
2 weeks ago

Belgium approves four-day work week

Agreement allows greater flexibility in Belgium's rigid labour market and less union oversight
News
6 days ago

Eurozone inflation surges to a record 5.1%

January's inflation print overshoots expectations by the most in at least two decades
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Beijing imposes sanctions on Lockheed and ...
World / Asia
2.
Vladimir Putin tells the WEF the world risks ...
World
3.
US steps up Indo-Pacific commitment to counter ...
World
4.
Thousands displaced as tropical storm Eloise ...
World / Africa
5.
New Arctic Council chair Russia calls for ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Ramaphosa upbeat after talks with Germany on IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccines

National

Germany’s Olaf Scholz stares Putin in the eye

World / Europe

World's damaged supply chains brace for painful recovery

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.