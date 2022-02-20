World / Europe

Former Epstein associate dies in French custody

French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who went into business with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was facing charges of rape

20 February 2022 - 17:05 Juliette Jabkhiro
Paris  — Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modelling agent who was detained in December 2020 as part of an inquiry into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment, was found dead in his cell on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The investigation, opened in August 2019, was a preliminary inquiry into whether late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had committed sex crimes on French territory or against French victims.

Brunel, 76, who had founded a US modelling management company with Epstein, had denied any wrongdoing related to his association with him.

Bruel was found hanged in his cell in the Sante prison in Paris at around 1am on Saturday, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said. An investigation has been opened, the spokesperson said.

Reuters 

