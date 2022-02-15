World / Europe

Russian parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway regions in Ukraine

If approved, the move could inflame tensions in a wider standoff over Russian military build-up

15 February 2022 - 17:00 Anton Zverev and Tom Balmforth
Russian legislators attend a session of the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, February 15 2022. Picture: RUSSIAN STATE DUMA/REUTERS
Russian legislators attend a session of the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, February 15 2022. Picture: RUSSIAN STATE DUMA/REUTERS

Moscow —  Russia’s lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the house speaker said.

The move by the State Duma, if approved, could further inflame a wider standoff over a Russian military build-up near Ukraine that has fuelled Western fears that Moscow could attack. Russia denies any invasion plans and has accused the West of hysteria.

Recognition of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics could kill off the Minsk peace process in east Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists has killed 15,000 people.

“Kyiv is not observing the Minsk agreements. Our citizens and compatriots who live in Donbass need our help and support,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the State Duma speaker, wrote on social media.

Volodin, a member of the pro-Putin ruling United Russia party, said the appeal will be sent to the Kremlin immediately. It is not clear how long the Kremlin will take to review it.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters: “If the decision on recognition is taken, Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk agreements, with all the attendant consequences.”

Moscow casts the conflict in east Ukraine as a civil war, but Ukraine and the West say Russia helps the separatists with its own ground forces, something Moscow denies.

Russia has issued more than 700,000 passports to residents of eastern Ukraine since separatists seized territory there in 2014, shortly after Russia annexed Crimea, souring relations with Kyiv and the West.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the substance of the appeal, saying that no decision had been taken on it. But he added that the pro-Russian separatist region known as Donbass is a matter of great concern for Russians.

He said that Russia has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the Minsk peace process and that it still wants it to be implemented.

East Ukraine peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany were held last week but ended without a breakthrough. After the talks, Ukraine said it will not yield to pressure from Moscow to negotiate directly with the separatists, while Russia accused Kyiv of putting forward absurd proposals.

Reuters

