World / Europe

Prince Andrew settles with sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

Lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew say the prince intends to make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights

15 February 2022 - 19:16 Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media on April 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE PARSONS
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media on April 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE PARSONS

New York — Britain’s Prince Andrew has settled a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager and also being abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The settlement, including an undisclosed payment, was revealed in a joint filing in Manhattan federal court, where Giuffre had sued Queen Elizabeth’s second son last August.

It spares Andrew from a potentially embarrassing series of disclosures and accusations in the months leading up to and during a trial, which was slated to begin late this year.

Lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew said the prince intends to make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

The prince “never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” the filing said.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others,” the filing added. “He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Andrew, 61, has denied Giuffre’s accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties.

Giuffre, 38, has been one of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s most prominent accusers.

A spokesperson for the prince said she had no comment beyond the court filing.

Epstein killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Reuters

Queen strips Prince Andrew of military roles and royal patronages

Queen’s son is facing a US civil lawsuit alleging sex abuse linked to Epstein
World
1 month ago

US judge rejects Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss sex abuse case

Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against the Duke of York stays on track for a trial that could begin later in 2022
World
1 month ago

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of engaging in sex-trafficking scheme with Jeffrey Epstein

Jury found her guilty of five of the charges against her, including sex-trafficking of a minor, which carries a possible prison sentence of up to 40 ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Earthquakes reported near North Korea nuclear site
World / Asia
2.
Thousands of Sudanese march against military ...
World / Africa
3.
Airlines draw up contingency plans in event of ...
World
4.
India’s Muslims protest ruling against wearing ...
World / Asia
5.
Ukraine ambassador withdraws comments on dropping ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.