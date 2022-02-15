World / Europe

Donald Trump encourages French far-right contender to ‘stay strong’

Ultra-nationalist presidential challenger Eric Zemmour says he spoke to Trump in a 40-minute phone call

15 February 2022 - 18:19 Tassilo Hummel
French far-right politician Eric Zemmour holds a campaign rally in Lille, France, on February 5. Picture: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS
French far-right politician Eric Zemmour holds a campaign rally in Lille, France, on February 5. Picture: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS

Paris  — Former US president Donald Trump has told French far-right presidential challenger Eric Zemmour, whose nationalist programme is shaping a divisive campaign race, to stay strong and true to his convictions, Zemmour said.

Zemmour’s campaign team said the two had a 40-minute phone call late on Monday. Like Trump, Zemmour has positioned himself as a political outsider, banking instead on his celebrity status and no-nonsense language.

“He told me to remain who I am, that the media would call me brutal but that what mattered was to stay true to myself,” Zemmour told reports on Tuesday.

Zemmour has said France needs saving from a downward spiral he blames largely on what he describes as unfettered immigration and the increasing influence of Islam on French society. He has several convictions for inciting racial hate.

Zemmour said he told Trump that both their countries face a “battle of civilisation”.

“We share the same ideas, namely that the US should remain the US, and France should remain France,” he said.

The two discussed immigration, security and their countries’ economies, Zemmour’s campaign team said in a statement.

Trump’s 2016 presidential run is often cited as a blueprint for the campaign of Zemmour, a writer and polemicist who wants to unite the far-right and staunchly conservative voters who have traditionally voted for the mainstream centre-right.

Trump’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Trump has not officially endorsed Zemmour, Randy Yaloz from the Republican Party’s overseas group told BFM TV. Yaloz said he was in the room with Zemmour during the call.

Opinion polls show Zemmour closing the gap on Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse and Marine le Pen, leader of the traditional far-right Rassemblement National party, for a place in April’s run-off vote. French President Emmanuel Macron, who is still to declare officially his candidacy, leads the race, polls show.

In her 2017 presidential campaign, Le Pen sought to display her proximity to Trump when she travelled to his Manhattan business headquarters, but left the place discretely when nobody received her.

Le Pen sought to downplay Zemmour’s contact with Trump. “I wanted to meet him before he was president. To be honest, that’s more interesting than to do so afterwards,” she told reporters.

Reuters

French nationalist Le Pen says her far-right rival Zemmour is ‘too radical’

Marine Le Pen strikes a centrist tone in a bid to revive her flagging prospects to oust Emmanuel Macron as president
News
2 weeks ago

Far-right candidate Zemmour gives media networks a boost

French presidential candidate has made the airing of extreme views, once relegated to the fringes, commonplace
News
2 months ago

Macron’s main adversaries in his bid for a second term in office

Right-wing Marine Le Pen has the best chance of giving the president a run for his money, polls show
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Earthquakes reported near North Korea nuclear site
World / Asia
2.
Thousands of Sudanese march against military ...
World / Africa
3.
Airlines draw up contingency plans in event of ...
World
4.
India’s Muslims protest ruling against wearing ...
World / Asia
5.
Ukraine ambassador withdraws comments on dropping ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Canadians are concerned about contamination from US political strife

World / Americas

BOBBY GHOSH: Joe Rogan furore part of Spotify’s identity crisis

Opinion

China-based dealmaker behind Trump’s social media venture

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Colorado to beef up protection for election workers in cross hairs

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.