British defence minister cancels holiday as Ukraine crisis deepens

Journalist spots minister at a European resort and asks ministry for comment

13 February 2022 - 18:23 Andrew MacAskill
British defence minister Ben Wallace attends a news conference following his talks with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, February 11 2022. Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
British defence minister Ben Wallace attends a news conference following his talks with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, February 11 2022. Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

London — British defence minister Ben Wallace is returning from a holiday overseas to deal with what he called the “worsening” crisis in Ukraine as he warned that Russia could invade within days.

Wallace had planned to spend a long weekend abroad with his family after visiting Moscow last week for diplomatic talks. ITV News said the minister announced the change of plans after one of its journalists spotted him at a European resort and the broadcaster sought comment from the ministry of defence.

“Having returned from Moscow early on Saturday morning and because we are concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine I have cancelled a planned long weekend abroad with my family and will be returning,” Wallace said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls to sack his then foreign minister, Dominic Raab, and other senior officials after they went on holiday during the summer when the Taliban captured Afghanistan capital Kabul and the British government struggled to evacuate its citizens.

Raab later said he regretted not returning from his holiday. He was demoted to justice minister in a cabinet reshuffle a month later.

Wallace told the Sunday Times that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “highly likely” and the size of its military presence on the Ukraine border meant Moscow could “launch an offensive at any time”.

Biden warns Putin of ‘severe’ cost of any attack on Ukraine

In first conversation since December, the US president also said US is ready to find diplomatic solution to current impasse
9 hours ago

Blinken says Russia could launch invasion of Ukraine ‘at any time’

Russia, which has more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, denies Western accusations it may be planning to invade its former Soviet neighbour
2 days ago

Russia and Belarus to conduct military drills near Ukraine border

The joint exercise by the allies will involve thousands of troops backed by tanks and fighter aircraft
3 days ago

European banks fear global payment system is at risk in Russia-Ukraine crisis

Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine crisis
4 days ago
