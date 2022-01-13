World / Europe

Queen strips Prince Andrew of military roles and royal patronages

Move by the royal family means he will now lose all his royal connections

13 January 2022 - 21:06 Michael Holden
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, April 17 2021. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON/REUTERS
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, April 17 2021. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON/REUTERS

London  — Prince Andrew had his military links and royal patronages removed on Thursday and will no longer be known as “His Royal Highness”, Buckingham Palace said, as the son of Queen Elizabeth fights a US lawsuit in which he is accused of sex abuse.

Andrew, the Duke of York, was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and after a disastrous BBC TV interview which the prince had hoped would clear his name.

Thursday’s move by the royal family means he will now lose all his royal connections.

“With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

On Wednesday, Andrew’s lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit in which Virginia Giuffre accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

US district judge Lewis Kaplan said Giuffre could pursue claims that Andrew battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while Epstein — a financier who killed himself in jail in August 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial — was trafficking her.

The prince, the queen’s second son, has denied Giuffre’s accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties.

The judge’s decision means Andrew could be forced to give evidence at a trial which could begin between September and December 2022 if no settlement were reached.

“Given the robustness with which judge Kaplan greeted our arguments, we are unsurprised by the ruling,” a source close to Andrew said.

“However, it was not a judgment on the merits of Ms Giuffre’s allegations. This is a marathon not a sprint and the Duke will continue to defend himself against these claims.”

A representative for Giuffre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Andrew’s links to Epstein had led to a swathe of damaging media reports, leading the prince to decide to do an TV interview in November 2019 which he hoped would resolve the matter.

It instead led to ridicule and further questions, and as the controversy grew, Buckingham Palace had increasingly distanced itself from the prince, declining to comment and referring all questions to his lawyers.

The US conviction in December of his friend Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking and other charges of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse, together with his own case, had left his reputation in the British media in tatters.

A royal source said the decision over Andrew came after wide discussions among the Windsors, and that his military affiliations and patronages would be redistributed to other members of the family.

Earlier, an open letter to the queen, signed by more than 150 veterans calling for Andrew to have his military titles taken away and “if necessary, that he be dishonourably discharged”, was published by the antimonarchy campaign group Republic.

They called for Queen Elizabeth to take immediate action because her son had been “unco-operative and less than truthful” about his relationship with Epstein, and had brought the armed services he represented into disrepute.

“Regardless of the result of Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against Prince Andrew, his position in Britain's armed forces is now untenable,” the veterans’ letter said.

The scandal surrounding Andrew comes on the heels of the damage caused after the queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties to forge new careers in Los Angeles, later accusing the royal household of racism.

They too were stripped of all their patronages and titles, and Harry also lost his military roles.

Reuters 

US judge rejects Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss sex abuse case

Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against the Duke of York stays on track for a trial that could begin later in 2022
World
1 day ago

Details of Prince Andrew’s accuser’s settlement may be disclosed within days

British royal claims Virginia Giuffre’s confidential deal with Jeffrey Epstein shields him from liability in sex-abuse lawsuit
News
1 week ago

Prince Andrew linked to £1.5m payment by UK financier

Money was transferred to the prince days after he borrowed a similar amount from the bank, which is controlled by the businessman’s family
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rwanda agrees to work more with Mozambique to ...
World / Africa
2.
US Covid-19 hospitalisations surged 33% in the ...
World / Americas
3.
Sadc troops to stay in Mozambique for another six ...
World / Africa
4.
Booze party poses the biggest threat yet to Boris ...
World / Europe
5.
Costa Concordia shipwreck still haunts 10 years on
World / Europe

Related Articles

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of engaging in sex-trafficking scheme with ...

News

Jeffrey Epstein was like a godfather, witness says

News

Staley’s Epstein ties pose more questions for Barclays board

Opinion

KHAYA SITHOLE: In banking the slightest whiff of scandal can lead to ruin

Opinion / Columnists

Epstein fallout sweeps away CEO of former Absa parent Jes Staley

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.