World / Europe

Reports of another Downing Street party in lockdown sparks rage at Boris Johnson

Johnson and his partner, Carrie, were among those who gathered with about 40 staff in the garden of Downing Street on May 20 2020

11 January 2022 - 11:40 Alistair Smout
10 Downing Street on January 6, 2021. Picture: REUTERS/John Sibley
10 Downing Street on January 6, 2021. Picture: REUTERS/John Sibley

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under fire on Tuesday after it emerged his private secretary had invited more than 100 people to a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Johnson, who won a landslide victory in a 2019 election, has faced intense scrutiny over the past month after a video emerged showing his staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street party during a 2020 Christmas lockdown.

Revelations about a series of parties in Downing Street have garnered popular derision, prompting quips from comedians and criticism by opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer who said Johnson lacked the moral authority to lead the country.

Johnson and his partner, Carrie, were among those who gathered with about 40 staff in the garden of Downing Street on May 20 2020, after the prime minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent an invitation by email, ITV reported.

“After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No. 10 garden this evening,” Reynolds said in the email, ITV reported.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

At the time of the gathering, schools were shut to most pupils, and pubs and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mixing.

So strict were the rules at the time that police prosecuted people for having parties, erected random checkpoints in some areas and in Derbyshire, central England, used drones to monitor beauty spots.

Johnson’s office declined to comment on the ITV report. A senior government official, Sue Gray, is currently investigating the allegations of at least five parties held in government departments in 2021 during lockdown restrictions.

Edward Argar, a junior health minister, said he understood the hurt that media reports about Downing Street parties would cause.

“I can understand the hurt that these reports, these allegations, will have caused, particularly for those who've lost loved ones,” Argar told Sky News.

“It wouldn't be appropriate … for me to comment on those ongoing conversations or her ongoing investigation. We’ve got to give a space to conclude that investigation.”

Over recent months, Johnson has faced criticism over his handling of a sleaze scandal, the awarding of lucrative Covid-19 contracts, the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic Western withdrawal in August.

Reuters

Mea culpa, says Boris Johnson after Tory by-election drubbing

UK prime minister says he understands voters’ frustrations and failed with messaging
News
3 weeks ago

Enemies circle Boris Johnson amid mounting controversies

Premier is set for another bruising week as he struggles to convince his party that he is the right leader
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sweden tightens Covid-19 measures as Omicron ...
World / Europe
2.
Fans of Novak Djokovic march in Melbourne’s ...
World / Asia
3.
Air France suspends flights to Mali on security ...
World / Africa
4.
Joe Biden raises concerns over Ethiopia’s ...
World / Africa
5.
IMF warns emerging economies to brace for Fed ...
World

Related Articles

Another blow to Boris Johnson as Brexit minister quits

World / Europe

Voters punish scandal-hit UK PM Johnson’s party in by-election loss

World / Europe

Could Boris Johnson be on his way out?

News

London nightclubs slam Covid-19 rules over lack of tests

World / Europe

The five best electric vehicles of 2021

News

Video shows Boris Johnson’s staff held a party in lockdown, and the UK is ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.