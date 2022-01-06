World / Europe

French parliament gives the nod to Macron’s vaccine pass

06 January 2022 - 11:22 Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean Terzian
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
Paris — France’s parliament on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron’s plans for a vaccine pass to help curb the spread of the omicron variant after a tumultuous debate whipped up by Macron’s comments that he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated.

Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier this week that he wanted to make the lives of those refusing the Covid-19 vaccine so complicated by squeezing them out of public places that they would end up getting jabbed.

Macron’s coarse language barely three months before a presidential election was widely seen as politically calculated, tapping into intensifying public frustration against the unvaccinated.

More than 90% of over-12s have received at least two doses, government data shows. Health minister Olivier Veran said a record number of people since October 1 received a first shot on Wednesday after Macron’s comments were published.

Legislators in the lower house passed draft legislation including the vaccine pass shortly after 5am local time after an all-night session by a margin of 214 to 93. Many of those who voted against the bill were from the far-right or left-wingers.

The legislation will go to the Senate before a final vote in the National Assembly.

People in France have for several months had to show either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to enter venues such as cinemas and cafes and use trains. But with delta and omicron variant infections surging, the government decided to drop the test option in the new bill.

The vaccine pass rules will apply to over-16s and not over-12s as the government had initially sought.

European countries have been grappling with whether to coerce citizens into getting vaccinated through mandates. Italy on Wednesday made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people over the age of 50, with teachers and public health workers already obliged to get the shot.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said countries that had moved towards compulsory vaccinations such as Italy and Austria had lower vaccination rates than France.

Castex also said France was ready to move towards a fourth Covid shot when the time was right.

On Wednesday, France registered a record of more than 332,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and a further 246 Covid-19 deaths in hospitals. 

Reuters

Emmanuel Macron’s strategy to ‘piss off’ France’s unvaccinated raises hackles

Numerous French politicians expressed dismay at the French leader’s comments, and talks about a proposed vaccine pass were halted in parliament
News
1 day ago

France cuts isolation for Covid-positive down to a week

French authorities followed other countries such as the US, which this week cut the isolation period to prevent disruptions in industries for lack of ...
World
4 days ago

Work from home ordered in France as Covid-19 cases break daily record

The latest on coronavirus and the response to the rapid spread of its Omicron variant, from Indonesia to Germany
News
1 week ago
