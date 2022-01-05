Ireland scraps Covid-19 tests for vaccinated arrivals

Vaccinated travellers arriving in Ireland will no longer need a negative Covid-19 test, following a government decision on Wednesday.
Arrivals with a valid digital Covid-19 certificate or another proof of recent infection or vaccination will not require a test to enter the country.
The decision reverses measures introduced a month ago to stem the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19. The rule is no longer necessary as the variant is now dominant in Ireland, Prime Minister Micheal Martin told reporters in Dublin.
Unvaccinated travellers will still need a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, according to national broadcaster RTE.
Ireland reported 21,302 cases on January 5, near a record of more than 23,000 on New Year’s Day. The country’s seven-day incident rate is among the highest in Europe. As of January 3, 91% of over-12s were fully vaccinated and 52% had received a booster jab.
More stories like this are available on Bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.