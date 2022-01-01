Denmark wants domestic air travel to be fossil fuel free by 2030

Denmark’s government wants to drop fossil fuels in domestic air travel by 2030 in its most recent push to meet its climate targets.

The Nordic country, which recently proposed to boost investments in the green hydrogen industry, wants the first domestic flights to use green fuel no later than in 2025, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in her annual address on the new year’s first day.

“To travel is to live and therefore we fly,” Frederiksen said in a televised speech. “But at the same time, it damages our climate. We want to make flying green.”