Putin demands that Nato keep out of post-Soviet space

Moscow calls for guarantees to steer clear of Eastern Europe before talks over Ukraine

17 December 2021 - 15:47 Tom Balmforth and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
Ukrainian military drills near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea. Picture: REUTERS/ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE
Moscow — Russia said on Friday it wants a legally binding guarantee that the Nato military alliance will give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West.

The demands form a package that Moscow says is an essential requirement for lowering tensions in Europe and defusing a crisis over Ukraine, which Western countries have accused Russia of sizing up for a potential new attack — something it has denied.

But the demands also contain elements — such as an effective Russian veto on Nato membership for Ukraine — that the West has already ruled out.

Presenting the demands in detail for the first time, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that Russia and the West must start from a clean sheet in rebuilding relations.

“The line pursued by the US and Nato over recent years to aggressively escalate the security situation is absolutely unacceptable and extremely dangerous,” he said.

“Washington and its Nato allies should immediately stop regular hostile actions against our country, including unscheduled exercises, dangerous rapprochements and manoeuvres of military ships and planes, and stop the military development of Ukrainian territory,” he said.

Sam Greene, professor of Russian politics at King’s College London, said on Twitter that President Vladimir Putin was “drawing a line around the post-Soviet space and planting a ‘keep out’ sign. It’s not meant to be a treaty: it’s a declaration.”

“But that doesn’t necessarily mean this is a prelude to war. It’s a justification for keeping Moscow’s hair-trigger stance, to keep Washington and others off balance. Question is, how long can that be maintained, before it loses its efficacy?

Ready for talks

Ryabkov told reporters that Russia is not willing to put up with the current situation anymore. He urged the US to take the proposals seriously and come up with a constructive response fast. Russia is ready to start talks as soon as Saturday, with Geneva as a possible venue, and its negotiating team is ready, he said.

When asked about the US response to Russia’s proposals so far, Ryabkov said: “As far as the broader picture is concerned, they haven’t said no. They haven’t said yes to us, but they haven’t said no either”.

Moscow handed over its proposals to the US earlier this week amid soaring tensions over a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine.

Russia says it is responding to what it sees as threats to its own security from Ukraine’s increasingly close relations with Nato and aspirations to join the alliance, even though there is no imminent prospect of Ukraine being allowed to join.

RIA news agency summarised the key points of Moscow’s proposals as:

• To rule out further Nato expansion and Ukraine’s accession to the alliance;

• Not to deploy additional troops and weapons outside the countries in which they were in May 1997 (before any East European countries joined the alliance) — except in exceptional cases with the consent of Russia and Nato members;

• To abandon any Nato military activities in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia;

• Not to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles where they can hit the territory of the other side;

• Not to conduct exercises with more than one military brigade in an agreed border zone, and to regularly exchange information about military exercises;

• To confirm that the parties do not consider each other as adversaries, and agree to resolve all disputes peacefully and refrain from the use of force;

• To commit not to create conditions that might be perceived as a threat by the other party; and

• To create hotlines for emergency contacts. 

Reuters

