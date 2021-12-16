EU strikes deal with Moderna to speed up German vaccine supply

The EU has brokered a deal to expedite deliveries of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to countries like Germany that are experiencing temporary shortages as they try to accelerate inoculation and ward off the Omicron variant.

Moderna agreed to bring forward delivery of 10-million doses to Germany in December, enough for 20-million boosters, the European Commission said on Thursday. The company will also provide 25-million extra shots to Germany in the first quarter of 2022.

Germany has started rationing Covid-19 vaccines through the rest of the year as it seeks to maintain momentum in its ramped-up booster campaign despite an unexpected shortage of BioNTech vaccines.

The country’s new health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said he wants most of the 25-million shots for the first quarter already in January. He’s also seeking to buy unused doses from countries including Portugal, Romania, Poland and Bulgaria and is pursuing fresh supplies directly from manufacturers.

“I hope that I can bring you some news of success on this in coming days or weeks,” he said on Thursday.

Germany has already administered more than 20-million Covid-19 shots since it kicked off a booster campaign in mid-November, according to data from the RKI public health institute.

The goal through the end of the year is 30-million and the country is also seeking to ramp up a programme to inoculate children.

Lauterbach said he had spoken to his counterpart in the UK, Sajid Javid, earlier on Thursday and the latest data on the rapid spread of the Omicron strain there was “very worrying”.