Hungary anti-LGBTQI law ‘incompatible with human rights norms’

14 December 2021 - 18:23 Krisztina Than
People attend the Budapest Pride march in Budapest, Hungary, in this July 24 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS
Budapest — Hungary’s law that bans teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues in schools violates international human rights standards, the Venice Commission, a panel of experts of the human rights body Council of Europe, said on Tuesday.

The legislation, which passed in June and has caused anxiety in the LGBTQI community and triggered sharp criticism from the EU, bans the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools, ostensibly as a measure to prevent child abuse.

The constitutional law experts of the Venice Commission concluded that the amendments are not in accordance with international human rights standards and fail to ensure that children get access to objective and non-biased information on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“On the contrary: the amendments contribute to creating a “threatening environment”, where LGBTQI children can be subject to health-related risks, bullying and harassment, the panel said in its assessment.

“The amendments leave space only for one-sided and biased teaching, opening doors to stigmatisation and discrimination of LGBTQI people,” the panel said.

The law was proposed by the government of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is casting himself as the defender of traditional Christian values against “LGBTI ideology” for the 2022 election in which his Fidesz party may be vulnerable for the first time to a newly united opposition.

Orban’s anti-LGBTQI campaign escalated in July and August with government billboards that sprang up around the country trumpeting the question: “Are you afraid your child could be exposed to sexual propaganda?”

His governing Fidesz-Christian Democrat government, which faces a tough election in 2022, says LGBTQI rights and other such social issues are matters for national governments to decide. It says the law aims to protect children, not target the LGBTQI community.

Reuters 

Hungary gives green light for referendum on ‘LGBTQ propaganda’

Parliament agrees to allow citizens to vote on Orban’s anti-LGBTQ campaign
World
2 weeks ago

Warsaw chafes as EU court imposes fine over judicial system

Failure to heed order to dismantle disciplinary regime for judges punished with financial measure
World
1 month ago

EU leaders talk tough with Hungary's Orban over LGBT rights

Seventeen EU leaders signed a joint letter reaffirming their commitment to protecting gay rights
World
5 months ago
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Picture: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Picture: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS
