Omicron variant dents vaccine protection in Oxford study

The Omicron variant dents the protection afforded by two doses of Pfizer’s and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines, researchers have found, increasing the risk of infection.

Blood samples collected from people vaccinated with the two different shots and tested against the new strain showed a substantial drop in neutralising antibodies, a proxy for protection, particularly compared with the Delta variant, researchers from the University of Oxford said on Monday in a paper.

The results echo other recent findings that emphasise the need for booster shots, especially amid evidence of Omicron’s ability to drive a tidal wave of infections.

The scientists couldn’t yet answer another key question, about the vaccines’ ability to ward off severe disease. The new mutation has sparked concern around the globe, but reports from SA, where it was discovered, suggest so far that cases appear to be milder than during earlier surges.

Omicron’s impact should become better documented in a few more weeks, making clear whether new vaccines are needed, according to Teresa Lambe, one of the creators of the shot that AstraZeneca developed with Oxford.

“We’re hopeful that the current vaccine will protect against severe disease and hospitalisation and that’s certainly what we’ve seen before with other variants of concern,” Lambe told reporters. “We and other vaccine manufacturers are in a position that if a new variant vaccine is needed, we can go fast.”