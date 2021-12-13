World / Europe

Omicron variant dents vaccine protection in Oxford study

The results are similar to other findings that emphasise the need for booster shots

13 December 2021 - 19:34 Suzi Ring
The new mutation has sparked concern around the globe, but reports from SA, where it was discovered, suggest so far that cases appear to be milder than during earlier surges. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The new mutation has sparked concern around the globe, but reports from SA, where it was discovered, suggest so far that cases appear to be milder than during earlier surges. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The Omicron variant dents the protection afforded by two doses of Pfizer’s and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines, researchers have found, increasing the risk of infection. 

Blood samples collected from people vaccinated with the two different shots and tested against the new strain showed a substantial drop in neutralising antibodies, a proxy for protection, particularly compared with the Delta variant, researchers from the University of Oxford said on Monday in a paper.

The results echo other recent findings that emphasise the need for booster shots, especially amid evidence of Omicron’s ability to drive a tidal wave of infections.

The scientists couldn’t yet answer another key question, about the vaccines’ ability to ward off severe disease. The new mutation has sparked concern around the globe, but reports from SA, where it was discovered, suggest so far that cases appear to be milder than during earlier surges. 

Omicron’s impact should become better documented in a few more weeks, making clear whether new vaccines are needed, according to Teresa Lambe, one of the creators of the shot that AstraZeneca developed with Oxford.

“We’re hopeful that the current vaccine will protect against severe disease and hospitalisation and that’s certainly what we’ve seen before with other variants of concern,” Lambe told reporters. “We and other vaccine manufacturers are in a position that if a new variant vaccine is needed, we can go fast.”

King's College Prof Tim Spector on the latest Omicron data in the UK.

In the meantime, the rise in infections alone could strain hospitals in places like the UK. Gavin Screaton, head of Oxford’s medical sciences division and lead author of the paper, called for caution because “greater case numbers will still place a considerable burden on healthcare systems”.

The researchers saw a roughly 30-fold drop in neutralising antibodies against Omicron after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine compared with the Delta strain. The impact on the Astra shot was similar. The authors also found evidence of some participants failing to neutralise the virus at all.

Neutralising antibodies are part of the immune system’s defences, and the scientists are now looking at how T cells respond to the variant, with data expected in the coming weeks. 

The blood samples were taken from the Oxford-led Com-COV2 study looking at how mixing and matching vaccines with different intervals affects the immune response to Covid-19. The findings on Omicron were mainly based on volunteers who had two shots of the same vaccine, the researchers said at a media briefing on Monday.

The data was published on the preprint server medRxiv and has been submitted for peer review.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

Omicron-related bans bring hospitality sector to its knees

The industry is calling for alternatives to harder lockdowns in a bid to save jobs and businesses
Economy
6 hours ago

Omicron outbreak: questions remain but there could be ‘silver lining’

Much has been learnt about the latest coronavirus variant, but a lot remains to be discovered
News
16 hours ago

Omicron spells bad news for sterling

A rate hike by the Bank of England does not seem as certain as it did just weeks ago
News
1 day ago

Omicron spread in UK may be faster than in SA

UK cases of the Omicron variant may possibly top 60,000 a day by Christmas, according to epidemiologist John Edmunds
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Omicron spread in UK may be faster than in SA
World / Europe
2.
It is worrying that some decisions are not ...
World
3.
Boris Johnson faces another damaging Christmas ...
World / Europe
4.
Omicron variant dents vaccine protection in ...
World / Europe
5.
Six dead after tornadoes destroy Amazon warehouse ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Enemies circle Boris Johnson amid mounting controversies

News

Returning workers likely to bring flood of Omicron cases to SA’s neighbours

News

Signs Europe’s latest Covid-19 surge is levelling off

News

It is worrying that some decisions are not informed by science, Cyril Ramaphosa ...

World

WHO recommends getting same Covid-19 vaccines, but mix-and-match can be done

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.