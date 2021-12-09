Newly discovered mass grave in Croatia

Vukovar — The discovery of a mass grave near Croatia’s eastern town of Vukovar with the remains of at least 11 bodies is a painful reminder of how many people are still unaccounted for almost three decades after the country’s independence war ended in 1995.

Last month investigators found the grave close to a wood off the road linking the towns of Vukovar and Vinkovci. Work on the site is still going on as two thirds of about 15,000m² have yet to be searched.

“We believe we will soon have the identification procedure completed for those 11 people,” said Ivona Paltrinieri, who heads the department for missing people in the war veterans ministry.

The site near the village of Bobota is the 151st mass grave found in Croatia. Out of 5,204 exhumed bodies, about 4,300 people have been identified.

“For our identification method, based on a DNA analysis, we keep DNA data of about 10,000 people who seek their missing relatives. We have so far identified about 83% of the exhumed people,” said Milovan Kubat, an expert at the Zagreb forensic identification centre.

According to official data, Croatia is still trying to establish the fate of 1,852 missing people.

Marija Sestan from Vukovar, which was reduced to rubble by Yugoslav army and Serb paramilitary units after a three-month siege in late 1991, is searching for his son Tomislav who was 21 years old when he went missing.

“He was captured on November 19 1991. The last information I have about him is that he was taken by bus to nearby Borovo Selo. You can imagine how it is to wake up each day for 30 years hoping it would be a day when you might get some indication about what happened to him,” she said.

Paltrinieri said the investigators were facing two big obstacles when trying to locate the sites of mass graves.

“In the last five years we investigated 264 locations and the success is about 20%. A huge problem is that we don’t receive concrete information from Serbia which would enable us to locate the sites with more precision,” she said.

Also, tips and information from individuals turn out to be misleading, she said.

According to the International Commission for Missing Persons, about 11,000 people are still unaccounted for from the Balkan conflicts in the 1990s which broke out as the former Yugoslavia disintegrated into separate entities in the 1990s. Most are in Bosnia.

