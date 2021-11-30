World / Europe

Hungary gives green light for referendum on ‘LGBTQ propaganda’

Parliament agrees to allow citizens to vote on Orban’s anti-LGBTQ campaign

30 November 2021 - 18:38 Krisztina Than
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Picture: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Picture: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS

Budapest — Hungary’s parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday that will empower the government to hold a referendum on LGBTQ issues, raising Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-LGBTQ campaign to a new level as he heads into a tough election race next year.

Orban, a nationalist who has been in power since 2010, this year proposed a referendum on ruling party legislation that limits school teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues, stepping up a culture war with the EU.

Facing his first competitive election in more than a decade, nationalist Orban has sought to promote social policies that he says safeguard Christian values against Western liberalism, putting gender issues and what he calls LGBTQ propaganda at the centre of his campaign along with migration.

Parliament voted on four referendum questions one by one, passing them with Fidesz’s ruling majority.

“The Hungarian government proposes that citizens should have a chance to express their stance on the issues of gender propaganda,” deputy minister Balazs Orban told parliament.

“We are committed. We believe that we ... have to say no to LGBTQ propaganda in schools carried out with the help of NGOs and media, without parental consent.”

He said holding the referendum on the same day as the parliamentary vote would save taxpayers money but it is up to President Janos Ader to set the date. Ader, an ally of the government, has not yet fixed a date for the parliamentary elections, which are expected to be held in April.

In the referendum, Hungarians will be asked whether they support the holding of sexual orientation workshops in schools without parents’ consent and whether they believe gender reassignment procedures should be promoted among children.

They will also be asked whether media content that could affect sexual orientation should be shown to children without any restrictions.

The law that was passed in June, and which the government says aims to protect children, has caused anxiety in the LGBTQ community.

Reuters 

MTV to host event in Hungary in solidarity with beleaguered LGBTQ community

Hungary’s parliament passed legislation that bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change
World
1 month ago

Hungary faces EU wrath for LGBTQ referendum

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s proposed clampdown on gender rights could lead to EU freeze on Covid-19 funding
World
4 months ago

Orban’s latest affront highlights EU’s inability to expel countries

With their illiberal cynicism, Hungary and Poland threaten the bloc’s democratic, tolerant and open identity
World
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Omicron was found in Netherlands before SA ...
World
2.
Couple goes to court to fight ban on same-sex ...
World / Asia
3.
Barbados ditches Queen Elizabeth
World / Americas
4.
WHO warns that Omicron poses ‘very high’ global ...
World
5.
Omicron delays African Development Bank ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.