World / Europe

At least 30 feared drowned trying to cross Channel to UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘shocked and saddened’ by the deaths of migrants

24 November 2021 - 20:39 Geert De Clercq
Migrants are escorted ashore after having crossed the Channel, in Dungeness, Britain, November 24 2021. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
Migrants are escorted ashore after having crossed the Channel, in Dungeness, Britain, November 24 2021. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Paris — At least 30 people died after their dinghy capsized on Wednesday while trying to cross the Channel between France and Britain, in what officials called the worst disaster involving migrants in the waterway separating the countries.

According to fishermen, more migrants left France’s northern shores than usual to take advantage of calm sea conditions, though the water was bitterly cold. One fisherman called the rescue services after seeing an empty dinghy and people floating motionless nearby.

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was “shocked and appalled” by the deaths.

“I just want to say I am shocked and appalled and deeply sad by the loss of life that I see in the Channel,” Johnson said. “My thoughts and sympathies are the 31 victims and their families and it is in an appalling thing that they have suffered. But this disaster underscores how dangerous it is to cross the Channel in this way.”

 The Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. Overloaded dinghies often barely stay afloat and are at the mercy of waves.

Earlier, the local coast guard said they could not yet confirm the number of deaths, adding that rescue services had found around 20 people in the water of whom only two were conscious.

They estimated that there had been about 30 people on the dinghy before it capsized.

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said he was heading for the coast. “Strong emotion in the face of the tragedy of numerous deaths due to the capsizing of a migrant boat in the English Channel,” he wrote in a tweet.

Johnson will chair an emergency meeting later on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.

Three helicopters and police and rescue boats were still at the scene, looking for people missing from the capsized vessel, said maritime minister Annick Girardin.

Early on Wednesday, Reuters reporters saw a group of over 40 migrants head towards Britain on a dinghy.

While French police have prevented more crossings than in previous years, they have only partially stemmed the flow of migrants wanting to reach Britain — one of the many sources of tensions between Paris and London. 

Reuters 

Johnson faces rebellion over social care funding

British prime minister provokes more unrest in his Conservative Party as he pushes through controversial changes
News
1 day ago

Germany says no to call by Belarus to take in 2,000 refugees

Belarus began moving more than 1,000 migrants to a warehouse near the Kuznica border crossing on Wednesday, away from makeshift camps along the border
World
5 days ago

Lithuanians do what little they can for migrants

Volunteers pack food and clothing for distribution to migrants from the Middle East and Africa who face being forced back into Belarus
World
6 days ago

Iraq prepares to fly some migrants home from Belarus

At least eight people, including an infant, have died in the freezing conditions at Belarus’s borders with the EU
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Scholz says new coalition government brings ...
World / Europe
2.
Barbados sheds colonial ties by ditching the queen
World / Americas
3.
Germany mulls further Covid-19 curbs as cases soar
World / Europe
4.
Dutch leader Mark Rutte condemns three nights of ...
World / Europe
5.
‘Eye-poking’ cult cause of Covid-19 outbreak in ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.