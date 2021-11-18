World / Europe

Iraq prepares to fly some migrants home from Belarus

At least eight people, including an infant, have died in the freezing conditions at Belarus’s borders with the EU

18 November 2021 - 15:36 Agency STAFF
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus, in this November 8 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/BElTA/LEONID SCHEGLOV
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus, in this November 8 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/BElTA/LEONID SCHEGLOV

Bruzgi — Hundreds of Iraqis who had camped for weeks at Belarus’s freezing borders with the EU checked in for a flight back to Iraq on Thursday, the first such flight in months during a stand-off between the West over Minsk over the fate of migrants.

It was not immediately clear if the repatriation flight was a sign the crisis was easing, or just a temporary reprieve.

European countries accuse Belarus of flying thousands of migrants in from the Middle East and pushing them to attempt to cross the frontier illegally. Belarus denies fomenting the crisis but says it can help resolve it only if the EU lifts sanctions it imposed after a crackdown on protests last year.

In a cruel sign of the harsh conditions migrants face at the border, the Polish Centre for International Aid said an injured couple it found early on Thursday told them their one-year-old child had died in the forest.

At least eight people are believed to have died at the border in recent months.

Large numbers of Iraqis are among those who have camped at Belarus’s borders, seeking entry and a better life in the EU. About 430 people, mostly Iraqi Kurds, checked in for a flight back to Iraq from Minsk on Thursday, the Iraqi foreign ministry said.

There had been no other such flights since about 1,000 Iraqis were evacuated from Minsk in August, said Iraqi Airways spokesperson Hussein Jalil.

“I would not go back [to Iraq] if it wasn’t for my wife,” a 30-year-old Iraqi Kurd, who declined to give his name, told Reuters a day ahead of the evacuation flight. “She does not want to go back with me to the border, because she saw too many horrors over there.”

The couple attempted to cross at least eight times from Belarus to Lithuania and Poland.

Meanwhile, Belarusian state airline Belavia has stopped allowing citizens from Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Yemen to board flights from Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital,  to Minsk, the Belta news agency cited the carrier as saying on Thursday.

The EU has attempted to resolve the crisis by putting pressure on regional countries not to allow migrants to board flights for Belarus.

Trying to cross the border

While some migrants returned to Iraq, others, desperate to reach the EU, attempted to cross the heavily guarded border.

Poland said the number of attempts to cross its border from Belarus had risen on Wednesday, with 501 attempts, including about 200 consisting of people who were detained after breaking through when a big group of about 500 made a push across.

In another incident, a few dozen people threw stones, injuring three soldiers and a police officer.

About 250 people, mainly men but also families with young children, remained huddled around makeshift fires near the Kuznica-Bruzgi border point, a Reuters reporter on the Belarusian side of the frontier said.

Others had set up a few tents, and a man could be seen feeding a baby. They were surrounded by Belarusian soldiers wearing masks, helmets and vests, and a water cannon could be seen on the Polish side of the border.

There are about 1,000 people near the Bruzgi border crossing, the border guard spokesperson said, adding that this was about half the previous number. Belarus TV showed footage of hundreds of migrants, including families, many sitting on mattresses, who had been moved to a large warehouse.

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of wealthy economies said Belarus was orchestrating the crisis.

“These callous acts are putting people’s lives at risk,” said the statement, issued on Thursday by G7 chair Britain. “We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign to prevent further deaths and suffering.”

Reuters

Lithuanians do what little they can for migrants

Volunteers pack food and clothing for distribution to migrants from the Middle East and Africa who face being forced back into Belarus
World
2 hours ago

Iraq prepares to fly some migrants home from Belarus

At least eight people, including an infant, have died in the freezing conditions at Belarus’s borders with the EU
World
1 hour ago

ANDREAS KLUTH: Stand-off at Belarus border could get very, very bad

If Putin and Lukashenko want to escalate the conflict, doing so would be easy
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
How AI can help give women job candidates a ...
World
2.
Biden and Xi agree to hold nuclear arms control ...
World / Americas
3.
At least 10 killed in crackdown on growing ...
World / Africa
4.
Two men convicted of Malcolm X assassination to ...
World / Americas
5.
Ghana expected to grow 5.8% in 2022, finance ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

EU steps up sanctions against Belarus over border crisis

World / Europe

How Minsk became a mecca for migrants travelling as tourists

World / Europe

Fears of war due to Belarus-Poland migrant crisis

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.