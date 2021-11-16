World / Europe

Armenian troops killed in border clash with Azerbaijan

Russia calls for end to fighting that Armenia says claimed 15 of its soldiers near the border

16 November 2021 - 20:39 Polina Devitt and Nailia Bagirova
Azeri service members take part in a procession marking the anniversary of the end of the 2020 military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, involving Azerbaijan's troops against ethnic Armenian forces, in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 8 2021. Picture: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS
Azeri service members take part in a procession marking the anniversary of the end of the 2020 military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, involving Azerbaijan's troops against ethnic Armenian forces, in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 8 2021. Picture: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS

Russia on Tuesday urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to step back from confrontation after a border clash in which Yerevan said 15 of its soldiers had been killed, 12 captured, and two combat positions had been lost.

Armenia had earlier asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan after the clash, the worst fighting since a 44-day war in 2020 fought between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that  killed at least 6,500 people and ended in a victory for Azerbaijan.

That conflict ended after Russia brokered a peace deal and deployed almost 2,000 peacekeepers to the region. Turkey took the side of Azerbaijan, which took back swathes of land it had lost in an earlier conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, without elaborating.

Earlier, Russia defence minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone to his Armenian and Azeri counterparts and called on them to cease all hostilities, the Interfax news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Armenia’s defence ministry said later on Tuesday that a ceasefire had been announced at the border.

The ministry, in a series of statements carried by Armenian and Russian news agencies, said its troops had come under fire from Azeri artillery, small arms and armour.

It said 15 of its soldiers had been killed, 12 captured and that two combat positions near the border with Azerbaijan had been lost.

“Since Azerbaijan has attacked Armenia's sovereign territory we are asking Russia to defend Armenia's territorial integrity based on an existing 1987 (mutual defence) agreement between our countries,” Interfax had quoted Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia's Security Council, as saying.

Russia has a military base in Armenia as well as the peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azeri defence ministry said it had launched a military operation to respond to what it called large-scale “provocations” from the Armenian side and in a statement blamed Armenia's military-political leadership.

It said Armenian forces had shelled Azeri army positions with artillery and mortar fire and that its own operation had been successful.

“The Azerbaijan army has operational and tactical superiority,” it said in the same statement, saying it had targeted Armenian troops and hardware along the border.

“Armenian servicemen are leaving their positions in fear and panic. Military equipment belonging to the opposing side has been destroyed,” it said.

The French foreign ministry said it was very concerned about the deteriorating situation and called on both countries to respect a ceasefire.

Reuters 

BOBBY GHOSH: Erdogan between a rock and a hard place as he slips out of Sochi

Having alienated the US, Turkish president receives platitudes over Syria and gas from Putin
Opinion
1 month ago

Russia mobilises 200,000 troops in war-games with Belarus

Putin and Lukashenko have committed to joint defence of their 'Union State' and its borders with Nato  members Poland and Lithuania
World
2 months ago

Armenian leader warns of coup attempt after army demands he resign

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refuses to step down as thousands stage rival protests
World
8 months ago

Russia sends peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh after new ceasefire agreed

Russian troops will remain for at least five years, expanding Moscow's military footprint in the region
World
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Millions of unvaccinated Austrians placed in ...
World / Europe
2.
EU steps up sanctions against Belarus over border ...
World / Europe
3.
Triple suicide bombing in Uganda heightens fear ...
World / Africa
4.
Crypto traders in Nigeria risk arrest to bypass ...
World / Africa
5.
New Zealand anti-vaxxers told not to use the haka
World / Asia

Related Articles

LETTER: Zuma, Kremlin chess and nuclear power

Opinion / Letters

How Minsk became a mecca for migrants travelling as tourists

World / Europe

German regulator suspends certification process of Nord Stream 2

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.