World / Europe

EU to extend banks’ access to London clearing houses beyond June 2022

Banks have called on Brussels to grant a further extension to avoid disruption in the multitrillion-euro derivatives market

10 November 2021 - 20:08 Huw Jones
Commuters make their way over London Bridge towards the City of London on Thursday, September 30 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS J RATCLIFFE
Commuters make their way over London Bridge towards the City of London on Thursday, September 30 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS J RATCLIFFE

London  — The EU gave the City of London a reprieve on Wednesday, saying it will allow clearing houses in Britain to continue serving customers in the bloc beyond June 2022, when market access was set to expire.

Britain fully left the EU last December and clearing has become politicised as Brussels seeks to build up the 27-nation bloc's own capital market to end reliance on the City, which has long dwarfed other European financial centres.

Temporary market access for UK clearing houses, known as equivalence, was due to expire in June 2022, with banks calling on Brussels to grant a further extension to avoid disruption in the multitrillion-euro derivatives market.

EU financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday that more time is needed to build up clearing capacity in the EU to cope with a relocation of euro-denominated business from London to the bloc.

“That is why I will propose an extension of the equivalence decision for UK central counterparties in early 2022,” McGuinness said in a statement, without saying how long the additional market access would be.

The London Stock Exchange’s LCH unit clears the bulk of euro-denominated swaps and the European Commission set up a working group earlier this year to look at how a large chunk of this activity could be moved to Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt for direct EU supervision.

ICE and the London Metal Exchange also have clearing operations in London used by European customers, though it is euro swaps clearing at LCH that has been the EU's main target.

The LSE had no immediate comment.

Improving the attractiveness of clearing in the bloc, encouraging more clearing capacity, and reform of supervision would need more time, McGuinness said.

The EU executive body had faced opposition from banks who said that splitting clearing between London and Frankfurt would increase costs and fragment a global market.

McGuinness said the extension to equivalence should be long enough to allow the EU to revise its supervisory system for clearers and avoid short-term stability risks from an abrupt interruption in access to clearing services.

Overreliance on UK clearers for some activities remains a source of financial stability risk in the medium term, she said.

Banks have warned that forcing relocation of clearing could see the activity move to the US rather than Frankfurt, given that US clearers have long-term equivalence.

Reuters 

Is a Brexit showdown looming a year after trade deal was clinched?

Ditching UK-EU trade deal would cost Britain zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the European single market
World
1 day ago

UK-France fishing spat heats up

UK suggests it could respond in kind to French threats to disrupt trade, ratcheting up tensions in a bitter dispute over post-Brexit fishing access
World
1 week ago

DEON GOUWS: Brexit: the biggest own goal a nation has ever scored

There’s talk that the energy crisis in the UK may not be fixed until next year. Load-shedding over Christmas, anyone?
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UN climate chief warns of ‘big gaps’ at COP26 ...
World / Europe
2.
UAE bank fined $100m in US probe into Sudan ...
World / Americas
3.
Is a Brexit showdown looming a year after trade ...
World / Europe
4.
German Covid-19 infections at highest since ...
World / Europe
5.
UN says at least 16 staff detained in Ethiopia
World / Africa

Related Articles

UK to warn EU it may deviate from Brexit deal on N. Ireland, sources say

World / Europe

Rishi Sunak opting to reject EU talks will not end financial spat

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.