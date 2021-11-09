World / Europe

Former Georgian president’s rights being violated in prison hospital

Human rights official says Mikheil Saakashvili is not getting proper medical treatment and other prisoners insult and threaten him

09 November 2021 - 17:31 David Chkhikvishvili
Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili. File photo: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO
Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili. File photo: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

The prison hospital treating Georgia’s hunger-striking former president Mikheil Saakashvili lacks proper medical equipment and he has been subjected to threats and abuse from fellow inmates, a Georgian human rights official said on Tuesday.

“Particular attention should be paid to the environment in which Mikheil Saakashvili is placed, which grossly violates human rights,” public defender  Nino Lomjaria, Georgia’s human rights ombudsman, said in a statement.

Authorities in the South Caucasus country transferred the 53-year-old Saakashvili to a prison hospital in the capital Tbilisi on Monday, just over five weeks after he declared a hunger strike in jail.

Lomjaria, who visited him the same day, said the hurling of insults and threats from other prisoners “can be heard in Saakashvili’s cell ... and clearly represents psychological pressure”.

In a letter published by his lawyers earlier on Tuesday, Saakashvili alleged that prison guards insulted him, dragged him to the ground, including by his hair, and hit him several times in the neck as he was being transferred.

Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 after returning from exile to Georgia to rally the opposition on the eve of local elections, in what he described as a mission to save the country. He faces six years in prison after being convicted in absentia in 2018 of abusing his office during his 2004-2013 presidency, charges he rejects as politically motivated.

A Georgian court is set to hear his case on Wednesday, RIA news agency reported.

The ombudsman said the prison hospital’s lack of equipment needed to treat Saakashvili “clearly violates the obligation of the state to respect human dignity”.

“It should also be noted that Mikheil Saakashvili continues to be on hunger strike and he refuses to receive proper medication, medical care, minerals or vitamins necessary for the procedures of hunger strike,” the statement said.

Saakashvili is the most prominent and divisive living figure in Georgia’s post-Soviet history, having come to power via a peaceful “Rose Revolution” in 2003 and led the country into a disastrous war with Russia five years later.

His case has drawn thousands of his supporters to the streets in recent weeks and raised political tension in the country of 3.7-million people. The state security service accused him at the weekend of plotting a coup.

Georgian authorities have already said that Saakashvili will not be pardoned.

Reuters

Czech parties agree to form government and oust prime minister Babis

Five parties, which will form a government and oust Prime Minister Andrej Babis following an election last month, pledge to cut budget deficits
World
1 day ago

ANDREAS KLUTH: Nuclear annihilation is the next existential threat to humanity

In the perverted logic of nuclear war, everything is interconnected
Opinion
1 week ago

DEON GOUWS: Brexit: the biggest own goal a nation has ever scored

There’s talk that the energy crisis in the UK may not be fixed until next year. Load-shedding over Christmas, anyone?
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
German Covid-19 infections at highest since ...
World / Europe
2.
US charges Ukrainian and Russian over ...
World / Europe
3.
Suspected M23 gunmen overrun villages near ...
World / Africa
4.
Kenyan inventor cuts food waste
World / Africa
5.
Addis Ababa on a knife edge as opposition joins ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Georgian ex-president faces jail on return home

World / Asia

Russia gives Dutch journalist three days to leave

World / Europe

Diplomat found dead outside Berlin embassy was Russian agent, Der Spiegel says

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.