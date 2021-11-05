World / Europe

Czech central bank hikes rates by most in 24 years

Bank expects inflation to reach 7% in the winter months

05 November 2021 - 00:04 Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Prague  —  The Czech National Bank stunned markets again on Thursday by lifting its main interest rate by 125 basis points (bps), delivering its biggest hike in over two decades to rein in soaring inflation and signalling borrowing costs had more room to rise.

The hike, the bank’s largest since 1997, was a sharper move than analysts and markets had expected and nearly doubled the key two-week repo rate to 2.75%, putting it at its highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis hit.

Rates are now higher than before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early 2020 and led to emergency cuts.

The speed in policy tightening also shows how strongly central banks around the EU’s emerging east have had to react to sharp prices growth driven by global supply snags, as well as strong domestic labour markets.

On Wednesday, Poland’s central bank raised its main rate by 75 bps to 1.25%, surprising markets with its biggest hike since 2000.

Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok told a news conference after the hike, which was supported by five of the board's seven members, that the majority wanted to give a clear message it would not tolerate higher inflation expectations.

"Certainly we will discuss raising rates at further meetings," he said. "We are not going to accept … that expectations would take root here that inflation will not be around the 2% (inflation target) but perhaps double that. We cannot allow something like that."

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected at most a 75 bps hike on Thursday and a total of 125 bps in hikes by the end of the year.

Rusnok said following moves would likely be smaller after such a sharp increase, which carried out a large part of the rise in interest rates seen in the bank’s new staff forecasts.

The new outlook indicated rising interest rates at the end of this year and start of in 2022.

It also showed higher inflation this year and next — with an average rate of 5.6% seen in 2022, raised from a previous forecast of 2.8% — along with slower growth, as supply disruptions like a shortage of semiconductors for car production hit the economy.

Czech inflation jumped to 4.9% year on year in September, and Rusnok said a spike towards 7% in the winter months was expected.

The jump in prices has been fuelled also by rising energy costs because of soaring European prices that will filter through to households in the coming months.

The Czech  koruna initially jumped after the decision but settled and was up 0.6% on the day at 25.3750/€.

Reuters  

Bank of England surprises with decision to keep rates on hold

BoE policymakers led by governor Andrew Bailey vote 7-2 to keep the benchmark rate at 0.1%, defying market expectations
News
8 hours ago

Australia’s central bank holds steady but leaves door open to earlier rate rise

Reserve Bank of Australia holds rates at 0.1% but abandons yield control
World
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Emerging central banks pressed to raise interest rates

With inflation rearing up everywhere, money markets see hikes as a certainty
Economy
1 day ago

Federal Reserve to start winding down stimulus in mid-November

Move marks the beginning of the end of the  $120bn-a-month stimulus programme during Covid-19
News
1 day ago

ANDREW VAN BILJON: Extraordinary opportunity for investors

In a largely homogenised world of global investing, China is the very definition of ‘foreign’
Opinion
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia aims to deliver hypersonic missiles to ...
World / Europe
2.
US among 20 nations to stop funding foreign ...
World
3.
Funding critical for a just energy transition
World / Africa
4.
Pentagon says China could have 1,000 nuclear ...
World / Americas
5.
Boomer wealth in Florida is exacerbating ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

BRIAN KANTOR: Global inflation provides opportunity for SA

Opinion / Columnists

Christine Lagarde rules out rate hikes in 2022 despite rising inflation

World / Europe

Brazilian real weakens after biggest rate hike in a decade

World / Americas

Bank of Canada ends QE and signals earlier rate hikes

World / Africa

BOBBY GHOSH: Investors in for bumpy ride as Tayyip Erdogan goes nuclear

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.