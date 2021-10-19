La Palma evacuees see no end to ordeal one month after volcanic eruption

One month after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma spewing red-hot lava and ash, Culberta Cruz, her husband and their dog are living in a tiny caravan on a parking lot and see no end to the ordeal.

“I’m tired, so tired ... but who are we to fight against nature?,” the 56-year-old hospital-kitchen worker said sitting on an unfolded camping chair.

Her husband, banana grower Tono Gonzalez, was pulling electric cables and water hoses to connect to the vehicle, with their French bulldog looking on. The couple have been living in the small camping car for a month, regularly brushing off volcanic ash from the vehicle.

“One day it’s exploding there, the other a vent opens here, it’s just anguish and living in fear, waiting and praying for it to stop erupting,” Cruz said. “And it’s a lot of sadness for those who lost their homes.”

Streams of red-hot lava have engulfed almost 800ha of land, destroying about 2,000 buildings and many banana plantations since the eruption started on September 19. More than 6,000 people have had to leave their homes.

Volcanologists have said they cannot predict how long the volcano will keep expelling molten magma.

After being ordered to evacuate, Cruz and Gonzalez first stayed at a relative’s farm and then took the caravan to the parking lot where they could get fresh water and some electricity. They are now looking into renting an apartment that accepts pets.

“We don’t know when it’s going to stop; that’s the problem. This is nature and we have to deal with it, it’s bigger than us,” said Gonzalez.

“The future is to try to remove what [belongings] we had and to wait for it to end, then get back to the lives we had before, even if it will be more difficult,” Cruz added.

