Boris Johnson hosts rich and powerful at green investment summit

London — Britain announced nearly £10bn of private investment in green projects on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted an investment summit in London attended by 200 of the world’s top financiers and executives.

The gathering marks post-Brexit Britain’s biggest push to woo investors, even leveraging the soft power of drinks with Queen Elizabeth at her castle, as it seeks cash and partners to get ahead in the international race for green technology.

“We need urgent government action, but we must mobilise the markets, we must bring in the private sector,” Johnson said in an opening address on meeting the challenge of climate change.

“You in this room, you can deploy trillions — indeed I’m given to understand that there’s $24-trillion represented in this room — and so I want to say to each and every one of those dollars: you’re very welcome in the UK.”

The government announced private investment deals worth £9.7bn, including £6bn in offshore wind from Iberdrola, as well as for net zero carbon warehouses and decarbonisation technology for the waste industry.

Johnson and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced a £400m joint investment partnership, targeting technologies such as green hydrogen, long-term energy storage and sustainable aviation fuels.