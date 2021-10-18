World / Europe

City of London is half-full as bankers return to office

While city centres are far from dead, employees are reluctant to give up the perks of home work entirely

18 October 2021 - 14:32 Tom Metcalf
People exit Bank underground station during morning rush hour in London, Britain, July 29 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
People exit Bank underground station during morning rush hour in London, Britain, July 29 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

The City of London is now half-full — or half empty, depending on who’s counting — as the capital gradually returns to the office after Covid-19 lockdowns. 

Footfall on October 13 in the Square Mile was at 51% of February 2020 levels, according to an analysis by Orbital Insight, which monitors activity through satellites and mobile phone data.

A few miles to the east, Canary Wharf is even busier, hitting 59% on Wednesday. Both are still emptier than Wall Street, where foot traffic is at about two-thirds of February 2020 levels, according to Orbital.

After a year and a half of remote working, it’s unclear how much fuller the city streets will get, particularly at the start and end of the week. Over September, average occupancy in offices across Europe and Africa was 14% on Mondays and just 11% on Fridays, well below the level seen on other weekdays, according to an analysis by workplace optimisation firm Freespace, which has more than 100,000 sensors in offices across the world.

The data suggests that — while city centres are far from dead — those bank chiefs and politicians hoping for fully revived offices may struggle to get their wish with employees reluctant to give up the perks of home work entirely. Some 52% of Britons say they’d rather quit than go back to the office full time, according to a nationally representative survey of 2,005 adults conducted in mid-September by survey software company Momentive.

“An outstanding office has advantages that even a great home working environment can’t compete with, and employees and employers alike will realise this as hybrid working becomes more entrenched,” said Allison English, deputy CEO of workplace research firm Leesman. “The future of work isn’t about home, office, or hybrid — it’s about agility.”

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

DESNÉ MASIE: London Crypto Week shows industry is going mainstream apace

We are still at the very beginning and may see bitcoin at $100,000 at year’s end
Opinion
21 hours ago

UK parliament to pay tribute to David Amess in parliament

‘What really defined him is that even when he disagreed with people, there was a generosity of spirit,’ Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said
World
6 hours ago

British MP stabbed to death during meeting with constituents

Man arrested after MP David Amess was stabbed to death at a meeting with constituents at a church in Essex
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China surprises US with hypersonic missile test
World / Asia
2.
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies at ...
World / Americas
3.
Abandoned Siberian airport symbolises thawing ...
World / Europe
4.
From Bali to Bangkok, border curbs fall as Asia ...
World / Asia
5.
Macron condemns 1961 massacre of Algerians in ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley’s record deal-making quarter lifts profit

Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank faces €500m lawsuit in Spain over derivatives losses

Companies / Financial Services

Why the global inflation revival is a victory, not a curse

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.