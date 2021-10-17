World / Europe

Macron condemns 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris as ‘unforgivable crime’

French president attends memorial for those killed at bridge over the Seine by police

17 October 2021 - 23:11 Sybille de La Hamaide
Members of France’s Algerian community march through Paris on Sunday to mark the 60th anniversary of a crackdown on protesters in the city. President Emmanuel Macron said the 1961 march, a protest against a curfew imposed on Algerians in and around Paris, was repressed ‘brutally, violently and in blood’. Picture: SAM TARING/GETTY IMAGES
Members of France’s Algerian community march through Paris on Sunday to mark the 60th anniversary of a crackdown on protesters in the city. President Emmanuel Macron said the 1961 march, a protest against a curfew imposed on Algerians in and around Paris, was repressed ‘brutally, violently and in blood’. Picture: SAM TARING/GETTY IMAGES

Paris  — French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced as an “unforgivable crime” a bloody crackdown on Algerian protesters by police in Paris 60 years ago, the strongest recognition by a French president of a massacre in which many bodies were thrown into the River Seine.

On October 17 1961, under the orders of Paris’s notorious then-police chief Maurice Papon, police attacked a demonstration by 25,000 pro-National Liberation Front (FLN) Algerians protesting against a curfew imposed on Algerians.

The march was repressed “brutally, violently and in blood”, Macron’s office said in a statement, adding that about 12,000 Algerians were arrested, many were wounded and dozens killed.

Macron attended a ceremony commemorating the anniversary at the bridge at Bezons, west of Paris, from where some Algerians had started their march and where many bodies were recovered from the Seine.

French President Emmanuel Macron stands at attention after laying a wreath near the Pont de de Bezons, Bezons bridge, during a ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of the massacre of October 17 1961, in Colombes near Paris, France, October 16 2021. Picture: RAFAEL YAGHBZADEH/REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron stands at attention after laying a wreath near the Pont de de Bezons, Bezons bridge, during a ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of the massacre of October 17 1961, in Colombes near Paris, France, October 16 2021. Picture: RAFAEL YAGHBZADEH/REUTERS

Speaking at the Saturday commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the bloodshed, Macron told relatives and activists that the crackdown on the protest under Papon was an “unforgivable crime”. Papon was awarded the Légion d’honneur by former president Charles de Gaulle the same year as the Algerian killings. 

He acknowledged several dozen protesters were killed, “their bodies thrown into the River Seine” and paid tribute to the memory of the victims.

“He admitted the facts: the crimes committed that night under the authority of Maurice Papon are inexcusable for the republic,” the Élysée Palace statement said.

The massacre, which took place during the war against French rule in Algeria, was long denied or concealed by French authorities. The first commemorations of the event were organised in 2001 by the mayor of Paris.

The precise number of victims was never established, with some historians putting it at more than 200 dead.

This year’s commemoration takes place amid diplomatic tensions between Paris and Algiers.

Early in October Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris, citing comments attributed to Macron, who was quoted in the Le Monde newspaper as saying Algeria’s rulers had rewritten the history of its colonisation based on “a hatred of France”.

Reuters 

Africa-France relations: a tense affair

Emmanuel Macron is looking to build France’s soft power in Africa. Sentiments arising from last week’s Africa-France summit suggest he’s got his work ...
Features
3 days ago

Algeria closes airspace to France as relations spiral

The north African state also recalls its ambassador to France for ‘unacceptable interference in its internal affairs’
World
2 weeks ago

France’s fury over cancelled $66bn submarine order strains relations with allies

Macron makes it clear that French fury isn’t ebbing after Australia cancelled the submarine order in favour of a new defence pact with US and UK
World
3 weeks ago

BOBBY GHOSH: Coup in Guinea comes at awkward moment for Macron

French president’s foreign policy is under scrutiny as he seeks re-election
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
From Bali to Bangkok, border curbs fall as Asia ...
World / Asia
2.
Joe Biden enlists private sector to help ease ...
World / Americas
3.
Leader of Islamic State West Africa is dead, says ...
World / Africa
4.
Uber for tractors: Africa’s smallholder farmers ...
World / Africa
5.
China surprises US with hypersonic missile test
World / Asia

Related Articles

STEVEN KUO: Aid Africa back in fashion as authoritarian and liberal capitalism ...

Opinion / Columnists

KYLE HIEBERT: Africa is the loser in migration crisis

Opinion

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Emmanuel Macron sticks to own agenda on Africa safari

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.