Matt Hancock lands role as UN envoy in Africa despite Covid failings

Former UK health secretary resigned after breaching rules on social-distancing with an adviser

13 October 2021 - 20:09 Ben Sills
Matt Hancock in London, Britain, May 16 2021. Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/GETTY IMAGES
Matt Hancock in London, Britain, May 16 2021. Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/GETTY IMAGES

Matt Hancock, the former UK health secretary whose handling of the pandemic was criticised in a parliament report this week, was named as the UN’s special representative for Africa. 

Hancock will be working on financial innovation and climate change under the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa and will be involved in helping the continent’s economy recover from the pandemic.

“Your success on the UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the acceleration of vaccines that has led the UK to move faster towards economic recovery is one testament to the strengths that you will bring to this role,” Vera Songwe, executive secretary of the ECA, said in his appointment letter. 

As health secretary from 2018, Hancock played a critical role in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. A parliamentary committee on Tuesday criticised the government’s “fatalistic approach” to the first wave of infections, saying its serious mistake in delaying lockdown led to many unnecessary deaths. 

Hancock resigned from the government in June after he was caught by the security cameras in his own office in a clinch with one of his advisers. The encounter breached rules on social-distancing, he said at the time. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

UK government to probe leak of footage behind health minister Hancock’s resignation

New health minister Sajid Javid says his priority is to see an end to the pandemic as soon as possible
3 months ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Hopeless health secretary Hancock finally resigns over office affair

The chumocracy means health minister Matt Hancock might even have survived after previous indiscretions
3 months ago

UK defends Matt Hancock after report of affair

But a Labour spokesperson says ‘when taxpayers’ money is involved or jobs are being offered to close friends who are in a personal relationship with ...
3 months ago
