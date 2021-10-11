World / Europe

UK police to take no further action in sex crime probe over Prince Andrew

Officers conclude review of document released in August as part of a US civil action

11 October 2021 - 09:37 Michael Holden
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media on April 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE PARSONS
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media on April 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE PARSONS

London — British police said on Monday they will be taking no further action after conducting a review of evidence relating to sex crime allegations against Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew and the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

London’s police chief, Cressida Dick, said in August that detectives would look at the allegations for a third time though they would not start an investigation, after Virginia Giuffre filed a US lawsuit accusing the prince of sexual assault, which he has always denied.

She had said at the time that “no-one is above the law”.

“As a matter of procedure MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action,” the police said in a statement on Monday. “This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

In her civil lawsuit, Giuffre, 38, has accused Andrew of forcing her to have sex when she was underage at the London home of Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also said Andrew, 61, abused her at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

The British royal, the ninth in line to the throne, has always denied those allegations or having any relationship with Giuffre.

He was forced to step down from royal duties over his friendship with Epstein, who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while being held on sex-trafficking charges.

The Sunday Times reported last week that London police had spoken to Giuffre regarding her allegations.

“The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein,” the police said in their statement.

Last week, lawyers for Andrew, the queen’s second son, were given permission to examine a confidential 2009 agreement between Epstein and Giuffre that they hope will absolve him from all liability in the case.

Reuters

Dubai ruler used Pegasus spyware to hack ex-wife’s phone, court finds

Sheikh Mohammed ordered use of spyware against Princess Haya and lawyers during bitter child custody battle, which he lost
World
4 days ago

THE GUARDIAN: The palace is not above politics

The monarchy has been seen to intervene behind the scenes, in unwise moves
Opinion
5 months ago

Prince Philip, husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth, dead at 99

The Duke of Edinburgh had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, and earned a reputation for a propensity for occasional gaffes
World
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Navy deployed as new lava from La Palma volcano ...
World / Europe
2.
Arab allies of US bring Assad in from the cold as ...
World / Middle East
3.
Covid-19 survivors at risk of lingering heart ...
World
4.
Congo’s $6bn China mining deal comes under fire
World / Africa
5.
New York City’s iconic Waldorf Astoria gets a ...
World

Related Articles

THE GUARDIAN: The palace is not above politics

Opinion

Prince Andrew stunned at claim he is not co-operating after Maxwell arrest

World

Will Ghislaine Maxwell save herself and give up Epstein’s friends?

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.