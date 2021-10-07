World / Europe

Ireland agrees to overhaul of global corporate tax rules

The 140 negotiating countries are due to meet on Friday to finalise the deal

07 October 2021 - 22:09 Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

Dublin — Ireland dropped its opposition to an overhaul of global corporate tax rules on Thursday, agreeing to give up its prized 12.5% tax for large multinationals in a major boost to efforts to impose a minimum rate worldwide.

Ireland, the low-tax European headquarters for blue chip companies including Apple, Google and Facebook, declined to sign up to the initial deal in July, objecting to a proposed rate of “at least” 15%.

An updated text this week dropped the “at least”, clearing the way for ministers to do what successive governments said they would never contemplate — giving up the low rate that has helped win Ireland investments and jobs for decades.

“Joining this agreement is an important decision for the next stage of Ireland's industrial policy — a decision that will ensure that Ireland is part of the solution,” finance minister Paschal Donohoe told a news conference.

“This is a difficult and complex decision but I believe it is the right one.”

All bar a handful of the 140 countries involved signed up to the July deal, brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), that marked the first rewriting of international tax rules in a generation.

The holdouts, which include fellow EU members Estonia and Hungary, cannot block the proposed changes. The 140 negotiating countries are due to meet on Friday to finalise the deal.

If Ireland had maintained its lower rate, multinationals that book profits there could be forced to pay the additional tax elsewhere under the proposals.

The government said it had received assurances from the European Commission that Ireland can maintain the 12.5% rate for firms with annual turnover below €750m and keep tax incentives for research & development.

The commission also promised it will stick to the OECD agreement and not seek a higher rate among member states, Donohoe said.

While Ireland wrestled with the prospective changes for months, it will not be the first change to its tax regime.

A 10% tax rate convinced Apple to set up a manufacturing facility in the in 1980s, with Microsoft and Intel following suit.

The government increased this to 12.5% in 1997 to comply with EU state aid rules and multinational jobs mushroomed.

The 12.5% rate was fiercely defended in the intervening years, most notably when Ireland came under pressure to raise it as part of a 2010 international bailout.

Many analysts expect Ireland to remain competitive in the battle to attract foreign direct investment.

About 1,500 multinationals that will be hit by the higher rate employ about 400,000 people or one in six workers in Ireland, Donohoe said.

“We would be reasonably confident that this won’t have a substantial impact,” said Kieran McQuinn, research professor at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) think-tank.

“As a country matures, others factors such as the flexibility of our workforce, membership of the EU tend to become very important as well,” he said. 

Reuters 

G-20 finance chiefs back tax plan

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is hopeful there is growing consensus for a tax regime that will be fair for all
World
2 months ago

Tax changes unlikely for large firms until 2022, says Janet Yellen

Questions remain over the ability of President Joe Biden’s administration to persuade a deeply divided Congress to ratify the changes
World
2 months ago

OECD global corporate tax overhaul endorsed by 130 countries as deal moves a step closer

Hungary and Ireland among states that decline to back the broad agreement on tax proposal of at least 15%
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dubai ruler used Pegasus spyware to hack ...
World / Europe
2.
Afghanistan asks UN to help keep the lights on
World / Asia
3.
Sadc meets to chart way forward to help troubled ...
World / Africa
4.
African governments to seek $1.3-trillion in ...
World / Africa
5.
Covid-19 survivors at risk of lingering heart ...
World

Related Articles

World’s richest could be in for a harsh tax clampdown

World

G7’s tax breakthrough paves the way for a broader G20 accord

World

Ireland says global tax must not hurt smaller countries

World / Europe

France and US making progress on global and digital taxation

World

US government backs global minimum tax

World

Germany and France say global corporate tax deal achievable after Yellen’s ...

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.